Adobe Road Wines, Riverfront Cafe team up for outdoor food and wine

HOUSTON PORTER
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
July 21, 2020, 11:38AM
Updated 6 hours ago

Adobe Road Winery has moved its outdoor tasting room from 1st and C streets, where they are currently building the new winery, to the riverside patios (both on the ground and second floors) at the waterfront side of the Great Petaluma Mill, at the corner of 2nd and B streets. They are partnering with Riverfront Café (at that same location) for food service. Adobe Road is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the week and along with food and great wine, often also offers live music. The rumor is that although the prior location was working great, they need to continue with constructing the new winery facility at that location, which is hard to do when the grounds are covered with wine tasters.

Barber and Brenda

In some of the most exciting news of the year, Chef Brenda Anderson La Noue will be popping up, for what we hope is the first of many local appearances, at the food and cocktail pairing pick-up, Friday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Barber Lee Spirits’ 120 Washington St. location. For those who may have missed it, my very first food article ever was printed in the Petaluma Argus-Courier on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014 and was about local favorite Secret Kitchen, which was Chef Brenda’s baby. I had written a Yelp review of Secret Kitchen which had caught the eye of the then publisher of the Argus, who passed it along to the then editor, who asked me about running it in the Argus. Fast forwards six years and that editor who hired me is now the publisher of the Argus, but also does me the honor of still editing the Food & Drink section most weeks. So, as you can guess, I have a special connection to Chef Brenda and her food and am very excited about his week’s pop-up. If I happen to jump the line, you’ll have to forgive me.

After closing Secret Kitchen, Chef Brenda continued her traveling ways and taught food classes and lead food tours around the world, all while still be based out of Petaluma. She has finally come home and has told me to keep an eye out because she is planning more pop-ups in the near future.

An absolute master when it comes to fusion cuisine, Chef Brenda is promising Asian, Latin and Moroccan creations to start. This week’s menu is either a Japanese katsu sandwich (crunchy fried chicken cutlet, spicy Katsu aioli and cabbage ginger on a brioche roll) or an eggplant wrap (thin-wrap filled with fire roasted eggplant, fresh tomatoes, mint, rustic chickpea schmear, torn lettuce and a yogurt feta sauce.)

At an upcoming Barber Lee Spirit pop-up (date to be announced shortly), the two menu items will be a Toyko steak rice bowl (thin-sliced wood-fired grilled steak, multigrain sushi rice, cauliflower pickles and house-made kimchi) and a savory Yucatán-inspired corn and plantain tamales wrapped in banana leaves. Chef Brenda says she is, “Looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones.”

Closed for now

McNear’s Saloon announced its third and final closure due to COVID, however this does not mean they are closing down for good. They will be back. In a message to customers, management assured that none of the staff had fallen sick but instead, that they were simply going to wait out the current back-and-forth of partial openings and closing. They are going to “regroup, retool and figure out the new normal. If there is such a thing.” They are currently working on new ideas for outside dining and maybe even an outdoor Tiki bar. They promised they will be working on “new and intriguing menu options … over a campfire with whiskey and ideas. Peace out for now.” We hope to see them back up and serving soon.

Wild Goat Bistro announced on July 17 that one of its employees had come in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID and so for the health and well-being of customers and staff, it was an easy decision to close immediately. “We anticipate the employee getting test results back within the next five days. We will be as transparent as possible and will keep the public informed via social media. Thank you for your continued support - we will be back. Stay safe and wear those masks! Nancy and Sharon,” the restaurant posted.

Rosen’s 256 North followed suit over the weekend, announcing that an employees tested positive for COVID. Although that employee had not worked in over a week’s time, in speaking with owner Jan Rosen, it was clear that this decision was an easy one, though highly detrimental to a restaurant that was just coming into its own before COVID put them back on the ropes. “We take an unspoken oath to care for our customers’ and staffs’ health, whether that’s simply following standard health code procedures during regular times or safeguarding folks during this pandemic,” says Jan Rosen. Unless one of the other employees tests positive, Rosen’s hopes to re-open on Tuesday, July 28, with the regular menu, as well as a pizza menu, coming hot out of the brand new wood-fired oven that was approved just one day before the initial shelter in place order went into effect. They are even making their own dough and are also using this time to work on some renovations, such as a raw bar, which they hope will help business once restaurants are allowed to reopen.

Just prior to closing, two long-time customers started a Go Fund Me campaign to try to help out one of their favorite restaurants, Rosen’s 256 North. Many have been giving and the hope is that many more will continue to. The campaign can be found on gofundme.com under “Save 256 North in Petaluma.” Someone mentioned to me that they thought the goal of $150,000 seemed a bit optimistic but realistically, when I speak with restaurant owners like Jan, I am hearing that many are tens of thousands of dollars behind on rent and PG&E bills, using what available funds they have to pay staff, so this goal is more than realistic. Rosen’s has two dozen employees that rely on the restaurant, and has not received any stimulus funding. Unfortunately, for as large an indoor space as they have, they have no outdoor space available.

From the Go Fund Me campaign: “Jan is a wonderful, caring, hard-working person and she has a strong desire to make sure her employees are also taken care of. Jan is the first to give in need if you are hungry or need a meal. Currently, there are 24 staff members who are dependent on this fabulous restaurant making in through the pandemic. Please give what you can so we don’t lose this iconic restaurant. Your generosity and support is appreciated.”

Rounding out the closures, Pub Republic posted on Facebook on Monday, July 20: “And just like that, we’ll be closing again.” An employee’s family members tested positive so until additional test results are in, Pub Republic will remain closed.

Again, I cannot stress enough how important it is to support these restaurants (once reopened) that have been forthright with their transparency. Not all of our local restaurants are.

Corrections

I have a couple of corrections regarding last week’s column. The first is simply a change in service that occurred after the paper went to print while other is a mistake I made, but which is purely informational and should have no effect on your enjoyment of our local food pleasures.

Shortly after last week’s column came out, April Pantry owner Amiee D’maris Drengson announced through social media that they would be stepping back from their newly announced on-site dinner service. “For now during COVID times I have decided to not do the dinners, we need to simplify and I want our customers to always get the same great menu with the same great service!” April Pantry opened roughly two months ago at 1000 Clegg St. and has received local critical acclaim for its food. The current hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The corrections is to the information I gave in last week’s column regarding the Tomales Deli & Café and the new bakery next door, both along Tomales’ main street. I misspoke when naming the owner of the deli. Carlos and Esmerelda Ramirez own the deli and café and the proper name for the new bakery located where the old Tomales Bakery once stood, is Route 1 Bakery & Kitchen. So, nothing ground shakingly incorrect, however, any chance I get to talk about the tiny yet vibrant Tomales food scene, I take. Since last week’s first taste, we have had another slice of pizza and another pastry from Route 1 Bakery and were again thoroughly impressed. As I’ve mentioned, I am a huge Old Chicago Pizza fan, usually bringing a pie with us when we stay out on the coast, however this new pizza has really gotten our attention, even though it is very different than OCP. As if I needed any further confirmation, while speaking with Chef Brenda Anderson La Noue about her upcoming pop-up with Barber Lee Spirits, she was speaking to me from the Bluetooth in her car while driving back to Petaluma after visiting and thoroughly enjoying Route 1 Bakery’s wares.

Additionally, it was Tamara Hicks who wrote to me with the polite correction, while also thanking the Argus for shedding a little more light on the Tomales food scene. For those of us who cannot or will not venture too far from home right now, the bucolic, beautiful 30-minute drive to Tomales for an afternoon snack can feel like a mini-vacation and has offered a welcome rejuvenation to our family. As it so happens, Tamara Hicks and husband David Jablons purchased the building that houses both the deli and the bakery last September and have been fixing it up. If those names sound familiar, it is because they own and operate Toluma Farms and Tomales Farmstead Creamery, and nothing makes me happier than writing about cheese. In the case of Tomales Farmstead Creamery, they make several delicious cheeses, mostly produced from the milk of their very own herd of sheep and goats. All named after Miwok words, “kenne” (one) is a soft ripened goat’s milk cheese; “assa” (woman) is a 3-to-9 month aged goat cheese; “atika” (two) is an aged goat and sheep mixture; “teleeka” (three) is a soft goat, sheep and cow cheese; and “liwa” (water) is a three-day fresh farmer’s cheese. And in yet another example of intertwined connections, the first place we have Tomales Farmstead cheese was at Barber Cellars’ tasting room in Petaluma.

While we are talk about the coast, and cheese makers, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese is again offering dinners at the Tomales Bay facility, in conjunction with the Michelin Star-rated SPQR of San Francisco and wine partners Scribe Winery, Reeve Winery, Silver Oak Winery, West of Temperance and Raft Winery. The lunches will be held over two weekends in the patio and garden at The Fork and will include “a spatially-distanced table for 2-8 guests and a four-plus-course lunch designed and cooked by Chef Matthew Accarrino, including a Point Reyes cheese board and house-made accompaniments.”

Aug. 15 (Silver Oak Winery) and Aug. 22 (Scribe Winery) are already sold out but Aug. 14 (West of Temperance Winery), Aug. 16 (Raft Wines) and Aug. 23 (Reeve Wines) still have availability. Seatings are at 11:30 a.m., noon, 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. The price per person is $115 (includes tax and 20% service fee) and must be booked as a full table, so visit pointreyescheese.com/classes-events-tours for availability, more info and to book your reservations.

Chipotle helping local business

While still on the topic of cheese and ag, many are unaware that Petaluma Creamery supplies Chipotle restaurant with much of its cheese. In an effort to help suppliers, which include McKaskle Family Farm, Meister Cheese, and local favorites Petaluma Creamery and Niman Ranch, Chiptole has teamed up with Shopify to offer an online farmers market where customers can purchase directly from Chipotle suppliers. “As a digital innovator known for seeking long-term solutions, Chipotle is assisting in the development of each supplier’s site, covering hosting fees on Shopify for two years and supporting the design and development of the direct-to-consumer storefronts.”

These four were chosen because they provide key ingredients to Chipotle, including Monterey Jack shredded cheese (Petaluma Creamery and Meister Cheese), pork for carnitas and beef for steak and barbacoa (Niman Ranch) and organic white and brown rice (McKaskle Family Farm.)

“The agricultural industry has been weathering a crisis for years that has recently been magnified and accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers around the country have had to destroy millions of pounds of fresh goods due to decreased demand with restaurants, hotels and schools closed. The Chipotle Virtual Farmers Market aims to give Chipotle’s suppliers a new stream of revenue and enhance their commitment to sustainable farming practices amid unforeseen circumstances.”

Customers can find information and order online from these ag suppliers at chipotle.com/farmersmarket. Fans of Chipotle can also find updated Virtual Farmers Market inspired recipes from director of culinary and menu development, chef Chad Brauze, on Chipotle’s TikTok channel.

Additionally, in an effort to support future agricultural needs, “Chipotle is empowering the next generation of farmers by offering education, scholarships, grants and three-year contracts to young farmers. Chipotle and the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation have contributed over $500,000 to-date to support the next generation of farmers through the National Young Farmers Coalition. Most recently, 50 diverse young farmers were awarded $5,000 grants to begin or grow their business, 78% of which represent minorities in the industry. Additionally, Chipotle and Chipotle Cultivate Foundation are helping growth stage ventures across the country to advance innovative solutions in farming through the accelerator program, Chipotle Aluminaries Project 2.0.”

And while on the topic of our ag lands, the USDA Farm Service Agency of Sonoma and Marin is currently seeking nominations for a position on the Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Committee. “Farmers and ranchers who are elected to serve on FSA county committees apply using their judgment and knowledge to help with the decisions necessary to administer FSA programs in their counties, ensuring the needs of local producers are met.”

“Every eligible agricultural producer should participate in FSA county committee elections – whether you are a beginning or established producer, historically underserved producer (minority and women), or whether you have a large or small operation – because FSA county committees are your link with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).”

“The guidelines are located at FSA County Committee Elections page at fsa.usda.gov/elections” or by calling our local Petaluma office at 794-1242.

