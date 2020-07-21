Adobe Road Wines, Riverfront Cafe team up for outdoor food and wine

Adobe Road Winery has moved its outdoor tasting room from 1st and C streets, where they are currently building the new winery, to the riverside patios (both on the ground and second floors) at the waterfront side of the Great Petaluma Mill, at the corner of 2nd and B streets. They are partnering with Riverfront Café (at that same location) for food service. Adobe Road is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the week and along with food and great wine, often also offers live music. The rumor is that although the prior location was working great, they need to continue with constructing the new winery facility at that location, which is hard to do when the grounds are covered with wine tasters.

Barber and Brenda

In some of the most exciting news of the year, Chef Brenda Anderson La Noue will be popping up, for what we hope is the first of many local appearances, at the food and cocktail pairing pick-up, Friday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Barber Lee Spirits’ 120 Washington St. location. For those who may have missed it, my very first food article ever was printed in the Petaluma Argus-Courier on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014 and was about local favorite Secret Kitchen, which was Chef Brenda’s baby. I had written a Yelp review of Secret Kitchen which had caught the eye of the then publisher of the Argus, who passed it along to the then editor, who asked me about running it in the Argus. Fast forwards six years and that editor who hired me is now the publisher of the Argus, but also does me the honor of still editing the Food & Drink section most weeks. So, as you can guess, I have a special connection to Chef Brenda and her food and am very excited about his week’s pop-up. If I happen to jump the line, you’ll have to forgive me.

After closing Secret Kitchen, Chef Brenda continued her traveling ways and taught food classes and lead food tours around the world, all while still be based out of Petaluma. She has finally come home and has told me to keep an eye out because she is planning more pop-ups in the near future.

An absolute master when it comes to fusion cuisine, Chef Brenda is promising Asian, Latin and Moroccan creations to start. This week’s menu is either a Japanese katsu sandwich (crunchy fried chicken cutlet, spicy Katsu aioli and cabbage ginger on a brioche roll) or an eggplant wrap (thin-wrap filled with fire roasted eggplant, fresh tomatoes, mint, rustic chickpea schmear, torn lettuce and a yogurt feta sauce.)

At an upcoming Barber Lee Spirit pop-up (date to be announced shortly), the two menu items will be a Toyko steak rice bowl (thin-sliced wood-fired grilled steak, multigrain sushi rice, cauliflower pickles and house-made kimchi) and a savory Yucatán-inspired corn and plantain tamales wrapped in banana leaves. Chef Brenda says she is, “Looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones.”

Closed for now

McNear’s Saloon announced its third and final closure due to COVID, however this does not mean they are closing down for good. They will be back. In a message to customers, management assured that none of the staff had fallen sick but instead, that they were simply going to wait out the current back-and-forth of partial openings and closing. They are going to “regroup, retool and figure out the new normal. If there is such a thing.” They are currently working on new ideas for outside dining and maybe even an outdoor Tiki bar. They promised they will be working on “new and intriguing menu options … over a campfire with whiskey and ideas. Peace out for now.” We hope to see them back up and serving soon.

Wild Goat Bistro announced on July 17 that one of its employees had come in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID and so for the health and well-being of customers and staff, it was an easy decision to close immediately. “We anticipate the employee getting test results back within the next five days. We will be as transparent as possible and will keep the public informed via social media. Thank you for your continued support - we will be back. Stay safe and wear those masks! Nancy and Sharon,” the restaurant posted.

Rosen’s 256 North followed suit over the weekend, announcing that an employees tested positive for COVID. Although that employee had not worked in over a week’s time, in speaking with owner Jan Rosen, it was clear that this decision was an easy one, though highly detrimental to a restaurant that was just coming into its own before COVID put them back on the ropes. “We take an unspoken oath to care for our customers’ and staffs’ health, whether that’s simply following standard health code procedures during regular times or safeguarding folks during this pandemic,” says Jan Rosen. Unless one of the other employees tests positive, Rosen’s hopes to re-open on Tuesday, July 28, with the regular menu, as well as a pizza menu, coming hot out of the brand new wood-fired oven that was approved just one day before the initial shelter in place order went into effect. They are even making their own dough and are also using this time to work on some renovations, such as a raw bar, which they hope will help business once restaurants are allowed to reopen.