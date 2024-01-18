Adventurous Petaluma filmmaker creates ‘To Die Alone’

Writer-director Austin Smagalski is having a busy start to his year. He’s hard at work preparing for a big double premiere of his new independent motion picture “To Die Alone.” After a pair of screenings on Feb. 10 at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival, the film screens again the next day at the Spokane Film Festival in Washington.

And yes, he’s already got his plane tickets.

“I’m going to be at all three screenings,” says Smagalski, who grew up in Petaluma and now lives in Burbank, in Southern California. “I fly up to San Francisco on Saturday, and will do those first two events, then crash at a hotel near the airport and fly up to Washington for the third one. It’s pretty exciting. I am really proud of this new movie and can’t wait to see it with audiences.”

Fortunately, he has had a few weeks off from his day job. Smagalski just wrapped up work as an editor on a true crime series ‒ he edits television shows for various production companies ‒ and soon he will start working on a new series for Vice TV.

His interest in crime should come as no surprise to anyone who’s seen his debut film “Donovan Reid,” about a young man who may or may not be the same person who was famously kidnapped as a young boy years before. Given Smagalski’s knack for stories that combine crime and mystery, we can only assume that “To Die Alone” contains similar twists and turns.

“There is definitely a mystery element to the story,” allows Smagalski. “I wouldn’t say its in the ‘unsolved crime’ category, like ‘Donovan Reid’ is, but there are definitely twists. I’d call it a survival thriller with surreal elements.”

In the film, a young woman named Irving (Lisa Jacqueline Starrett) suffers a major injury while hiking by herself on the Pacific Crest Trail. Something of a bucket list challenge for experienced hikers, the PCT stretches across 2,653 miles, taking travelers through the states of California, Oregon and Washington. Facing the real potential of death, Irving reluctantly accepts the help of a total stranger named Ford (James Tang), and together the two attempt to survive under an increasing number of obstacles.

"To Die Alone,“ Smagalski said, is a project that was born of the lengthy pandemic shutdowns.

“When were were all stuck in our homes without a ton to do, I really had that itch to get out and make something scripted, but because of the restrictions there wasn’t a good or safe way to do that,” he said. “So I started asking myself what I could do with simply myself, a camera and two actors.”

As it so happens, Smagalski grew up backpacking with Petaluma’s Scout Troop 74, routinely completing 50-70-mile backpacking trips.

“So as I was thinking about what to shoot, of course it was going to be shot in the woods, and it was going to be a survivor thriller,” he said. “And because I like to tell twisty stories, I came up with and idea and started writing the script. But I ended up spending longer on this one than I did with ‘Donovan Reid. I really wanted to make sure that it worked as a survival story, and that there was more to it that really mean something to me.”

Smagalski estimates that it took him two years to complete and polish the script for “To Die Alone.” Fortunately, at the same time he was working with his sister, Lauren Tatman, on a documentary about dog rescue services, inspired by his own work as a volunteer with local independent rescue organizations. Titled “The Rescued,” the film is described in preliminary marketing materials as giving “an in-depth look at the ups and downs of animal rescue and the work that goes into it.”

“I’ve been working on the dog doc for about four years,” he said, “so while I working on the script for ‘To Die Alone’ I was also shooting footage for ‘The Rescued.’”

Which means that Smagalski will release two films this year.

“We’re doing festivals right now, with ‘To Die Alone,’ and the intention is that, during the late summer, a wider release will happen,” he said. “And then towards the end of the year we’ll release ‘The Rescued.’ It’s going to be an exciting year, that’s for sure.”

Though “To Die Alone” was initially envisioned as a small scale drama with a minimal crew, Smagalski found that the idea was growing and expanding as he developed it.

“As the ideas developed, I decided it was something I wanted to do on a bigger scale,” he said. “It became a very important story for me to tell. I really wanted to make sure I told it right. Funding ‘Donovan Reid’ was a very low-budget, beg-borrow-and-steal situation, and I was prepared to do the same thing on this one. But then an opportunity came up where I was able to get some significant funding, and from there I was able to level up the the production elements.”

Ultimately, “To Die Alone” became a co-production between the Bay Area’s Charming Stranger Films and Smagalski’s own production company Glass Creek Films. As composer, Smagalski called on Sonoma County’s Jared Newman, a friend from his Santa Rosa Junior College days. Newman also composed the soundtrack for “Donovan Reid.” He even brought in his sister Lauren as a production assistant, while his father, Sean Smagalski, served in the film crew position of Best Boy, an electrical assistant.

"To Die Alone“ was shot last year over 13 days, two of them in Los Angeles and 11 in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

“Everything was shot on location,” Smagalski said, acknowledging that nature brought challenges to the shoot in much the same way it throws hurdles at Irving and Ford. “We had some rain that wasn’t anticipated, and we figured out how to make that part of the film in ways that ultimately made the story even more intense and dramatic. We used everything nature threw at us, and it just made the film better.”