Adventurous Winnie Foster a dream role for Petaluma actor

Tickets : $12 - $36, available at Spreckelsonline.com , by calling the box office at 707-588-3400, or visiting the box office Wednesday - Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before show.

When : Weekends through May 21. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., + one Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Molly Belle Hart, of Petaluma, has been thinking a lot about living and dying. This is no teenage existential crisis, however. It’s just part of an actors’ job when they are cast as the iconic Winnie Foster in a production of “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical.”

Based on Natalie Babbitt’s 1975 novel “Tuck Everlasting,” the 2015 musical version is having its North Bay premiere at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, with Hart playing the lead in a cast that also includes Petaluma’s Larry Williams, Nico Alva and Ron Lam. The show opened on May 5, and will run through May 21.

It tells the story of an unhappily over-protected 11-year-old girl living in a small New Hampshire town in 1890, who encounters the mysterious Tuck family, hiding in the woods. The Tucks, she learns, are over 100 years old, even Jesse, who appears to be just 17. That’s how old he was when his family unknowingly drank from a secret spring over 80 years earlier, only later realizing that the magic waters made them immortal, impervious to sickness and death.

The two bond over their mutual sense of isolation, and Winnie must eventually make a choice as to whether she will join the Tucks on their immortal journey, or let nature take its normal course of growing, aging and saying goodbye.

Hart, who was last seen in Spreckels’ “A Little Night Music,” and previously in Cinnabar Theater’s all-girl adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, confirms that playing Winnie Foster – especially as written in this lavish Tony-nominated musical – has been a dream come true.

“Winnie has an extra-special place in my heart,” she said. “Throughout the rehearsal process, I felt so connected to her and the story. Playing Winnie is also very nostalgic. I get to do cartwheels, climb trees and play with a toad!”

Hart said that although there are many fantastic moments in the show, she does have her favorites, onstage and off.

“For me, my favorite moments onstage are whenever I and Jesse get in trouble!” she said, allowing that she especially enjoys the scene when Winnie and Jesse attempt to sneak out of the Tuck’s hidden cabin to go to the town fair, requiring them to sneak past the watchful Angus Tuck. “When Nico wakes me up, after the attic song, I never know when he’s going scare me,” Hart added. “The jumpiness there is real! I couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime.”

Of course, though Winnie’s character effectively carries the show – spending a huge amount of time on stage, singing and dancing – there are several moments when Hart gets to wait in the wings, watching a scene from out-of-sight until her next entrance. One of her favorites to observe from offstage, she said, is the scene when Constable Joe (Chris Schloemp) and his deputy Hugo (Chase Thompson) sing a particularly entertaining song titled “You Can’t Trust a Man,” expressing their suspicions about a sketchy carnival barker known as The Man in the Yellow Suit, who is in search of the Tucks’ secret fountain of youth and will stop at nothing to locate it. The scene she mentions is one of the lighter moments in the show, swapping puns and words that rhyme with “yellow.”

“The two of them are both incredibly talented and funny,” said Hart. “The kick line at the end will have your stomach hurting from laughter.”

Asked to reveal the biggest challenge she’s faced during the run-up to opening night, Hart said it was mainly a matter of controlling her emotions.

“My biggest challenge has been getting over the nerves of what people are going to think,” she admitted. “Winnie Foster’s character means a lot to me, and I want to make sure I do her justice.”

That said, it’s hard to stay nervous when you are surrounded by a supportive cast and crew, she allows. “With amazing pep talks from our wonderful director Emily Cornelius, all the tips and tricks from our stage manager Hannah Jane Dakin, and just knowing the cast has my back, it made me feel so much better going into opening night,” she said.

Regarding her onstage shenanigans with fellow Petaluma actor Nico Alva, as eternal teenager Jesse Tuck, she added, “I always know I can confide in my partner in crime! When I’m onstage, I know the nerves will all melt away.”

At the heart of “Tuck Everlasting: The Musical,” of course, as in the book on which it is based, Hart said that working on this show has given her a lot to think about in terms of what it means to be alive, and what it might be like to live forever.

“It would be comforting to not fear death,” she noted, “but it might be more terrifying to know that you’ll always outlive everyone.”

As to whether she’d drink the magic water or not, if given the chance, Hart said she’s still weighing the pros and cons of that philosophical question.

“I’d like to say I would chose not to drink the water, but I’m sure a character like Jesse would be able to convince me to live forever,” she said. “If I was in Winnie’s shoes, I’m not sure I could leave him alone forever. It would make me too sad, especially because they both know what it’s like to be lonely before they meet each other.”