After coronavirus-induced hiatus, the Petaluma Antique Faire returns

This weekend’s Antique Faire the first big downtown event of 2021: Forced to cancel for all of 2020, and again in the spring of 2021, the Petaluma Fall Antique Faire finally returns this Sunday, Sept. 26, for what will be the 35th unfolding of the massive downtown event, the largest of its kind since the COVID-19 shutdowns in March of 2020.

“This bi-annual event has been sorely missed,” Petaluma Downtown Association Executive Director Marie McCusker said in a recent news release about the event, “and our antique dealers are beyond excited to be back at their favorite show of the year.”

Located along Western Avenue, the A St. Parking lot, and down Fourth and Kentucky Streets between B Street and Washington Street, the free event is expected to include 200 dealers from across the Bay Area, transforming downtown Petaluma into a sprawling, open-air antique marketplace.

“The show has a nice variety of estate jewelry, linens, furniture, art, kitchenware, vintage décor, books, and all kinds of unusual collectibles to suit everyone's budget,” according to the release, offering a mere hint of what regular attendees know to be an absorbingly entertaining outdoor assortment of eye-popping oddities. The fun, after all, is in abandoning expectations and simply allowing yourself to be surprised at what you might find.

In the past, more than 8,000 visitors have attended the event, and to make certain folks stay safe, masks, courtesy of others, frequent hand sanitizing (lots of touching of things will be going on, obviously) and general spacial awareness will be a large part of people feeling safe during the event.

To that end, the releases also had some sad but understandable news regarding a beloved annual Antique Faire-adjacent event.

“Due to Covid concerns, the Petaluma Mason’s pancake breakfast will not be taking place but there are plenty of options for breakfast, coffee and baked items in the downtown to keep you satisfied,” according to the release.

Learn more at Petalumadowntown.com.

Space Orchestra flies again: Last month, a much-anticipated post-shutdown gig by the 15-piece ensemble The Space Orchestra was sadly derailed when a member of the first-rate, Petaluma-based Joe Cocker tribute act tested positive for a certain troublesome virus. The band, which performs Cocker’s towering “Mad Dogs & Englishman” live concert album from beginning to end, had to skip its planned season-closing appearance at Healdsburg’s Tuesdays in the Plaza concert series.

Fans and band-members alike were devastated, though attendees were thrilled at the last-minute rescue-appearance by Petty Theft.

Now, according to Space Orchestra member Pamela Joyce, the ensemble is fully healthy and ready to rock at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park on Sunday, Oct. 3, as part of the Somo Grove Concert series. The band will perform its big, jaw-dropping show (preceded by an appearance by Dead Flowers) as visitors enjoy a delicious, socially distanced dinner outdoors. Fronted by Petaluma’s Sebastian Saint James on vocals, with musical and vocal assists from Pamela Joyce (Foxes in the Henhouse, The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo), Chris Chappell (The Incubators), the Space Orchestra ensemble pumped to be performing again for the first time two years. Masks are required while guests aren’t eating.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the show begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35-$40. Information and tickets at eventbrite.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop a line to davidtempleton@arguscourier.com.