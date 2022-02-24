After nearly 4 decades, Petaluma Municipal Airport gets new sign

For 37 years, the entrance to Petaluma’s municipal airport, at the far edge of town, has been identified by a red-and-brown, low-to-the-ground wooden sign more indicative of a campground or state park than a facility devoted to the take-off and landing of airplanes.

As of Jan. 20, however, the airport’s original sign has been replaced by something altogether opposite: a soaring, fog-gray, metal monolith, complete with the seal of the city and broad, yellow-tipped propellers.

“That original sign was put in when the airport was first opened in 1985,” said Tom McGaw, a longtime member of the Petaluma Airport Commission, as he looked out from the airport’s compact portable office during a recent interview.

The boxy building was once located downtown and used as a temporary jail by the Petaluma Police Department, and is now perfectly positioned to overlook the comings and goings on the airport’s busy runway, which McGaw refers to as Petaluma’s “little slice of heaven.”

From the office’s front deck, one does not have to wait long to witness a plane either landing or taking off, with the picture-ready Petaluma Hills making a gorgeous backdrop for all of that airborne, gravity-defying activity.

But back to the sign.

“The airport’s manager at the time that first sign was installed, Bill Graham, had spent much of his career with the Forest Service,” explained McGaw, “which is why it looked more like a forest service sign than an airport sign. We’ve wanted to upgrade it for quite a while.”

Along with providing indoor and outdoor storage space for over 200 aircraft, the 220-acre airport currently hosts a number of businesses, from pilot training schools and aircraft repair services to the currently closed (but very popular, prior to the pandemic) Two-Niner Diner and a thriving FedEx air freight operation. According to Dan Cohen, manager of both the airport and the Petaluma marina, FedEx flies out over 50,000 pounds of packages every month. The airport also draws a fair number of tourists, people who fly in and out of Petaluma from other cities. Additionally, the airport receives regular medical flights, utility survey aircraft and air charter operations. During fire season, it sometimes serves as a strategic base for regional firefighting operations.

One would think a facility as large and active as this one would boast a sign a bit more attractive — and less able to be cleanly leaped over by a large dog — than the one it has depended on for the last three-and-a-half decades.

Clearly, Cohen and McGaw both agree with that.

“The Airport Commission has been working towards a replacement that was more representative of the legacy of the airport and its vital role in Petaluma, and to promote the aviation businesses serving the airport community,” said Cohen.

He said the sleek, monument-style sign was designed by the Airport Commission with input from the Petaluma Airport tenants and other users of the Airport.

The process of designing the sign and getting approval from the Petaluma Planning commission has taken about three years, McGaw added. The project’s design, construction and installation — which McGaw estimates cost between $20,000 and $30,000 — were paid for entirely out of the airport’s reserves. The Petaluma Municipal Airport makes money from rentals of onsite businesses and boarding fees for planes, overnight fees for visiting aircraft, and sales of gasoline to pilots looking to fuel up their helicopters or planes. A number of charter plane operations use the airport for pickup and landing, which adds to the facility’s revenues.

The process of winning approval from the city required a surprising amount of give and take, including the pivotal matter of exactly where the sign would eventually be erected.

“The old sign was, um, right here,” McGaw said, stepping up to a large map of the airport on the wall of the office.

He pointed out a spot slightly removed from the Washington Street entrance at which the monument now stands. “We wanted to put the sign here,” he said, tapping the map, “where the older sign was, but it turns out that’s actually considered open space, not airport property. Everything else is airport property, even this small section of the golf course.“ McGaw indicated a portion of the Rooster Run Golf Course, running along the edge of the airport. That parcel, he explained, is rented by Rooster Run from the airport. ”We generate probably $30,000 a year in revenue from that portion of the golf course,“ he said. ”The rest of the golf course belongs to Petaluma Park and Rec.”

Part of the reason the Airport Commission wanted to place the new sign where the old one was, McGaw explained, is that there was accessible electricity there. Initially, the airport planned to illuminate the new sign at night.

“We briefly considered lighting it with solar,” he said, “but the panels would destroy the ambiance and visual appeal of the sign. And it would have been way more expensive, so we just went with it as it is, unlit after sundown.”

One of the ancillary purposes of sign was to give more visibility to the businesses at the airport, McGaw revealed. As designed, there are four rectangular protrusions built into each of the metallic sides of the slab, on which will eventually be affixed highly-visible placards announcing the presence of some of those businesses.

Although it took almost three years for the new sign to be approved, built and prepared for installation, the actual delivery and implantation of the towering object took less than a day. It required a crane and some careful engineering to embed it deep enough to withstand the powerful gusts that sometimes blow through the area, but all in all, to those who live nearby or drive past the airport entrance every day, the appearance of the new monument must have seemed abrupt, surprising, and even sudden.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said McGaw. “It’s just nice it’s finally done.”

As for those impressive six-foot-in-diameter propellers, McGaw thinks the whimsical aeronautic decorations are doing what what they were designed to do, easily serving as one of the sign’s most recognizable and eye-catching features.

“Those are replicas of the propellers on a B-17 airplane, by the way,” he said. “They are made of composite material, not aluminum or anything. We found them several years ago, even before we got final approval to do the sign, and have been keeping them in storage all this time, just waiting. I think they look pretty great.”