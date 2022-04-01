After Oscars slap, a question: Are fights more exciting than jokes?

Have you ever heard a joke so good, that you can't get it out of your head? Timing certainly is everything, and I went through such an experience on Sunday March 27, while the Oscars were taking place.

I was not watching the Oscars, though I did later become aware of the now-infamous Chris Rock joke and Will Smith's reaction to it. But I was unaware of all of that as it was happening, as I had been hanging out at Punch Line Comedy Club in San Francisco, watching several comedians perform.

That's where I saw Sammy Anzer, who I caught up a few days later for a quick interview. You can catch up with Sammy too on social media with @BadboyAnzer.

Sammy is the one who had the joke I couldn’t get out of my head.

I generally think it's best to see comedy live and you really should hear Sammy tell the whole bit, but I did ask him to sum it up briefly for readers of this column.

"Fights are so much more exciting than jokes," he said, condensing the joke into a single sentence.

I wanted to know if Sammy had maybe been on his phone reading about the Oscars incident before he went up for his set, or if he just happened to do that joke without knowing that WIll Smith had just stalked onto the Academy Awards stage and slapped Chris Rock in front of everyone for telling a joke he didn’t like.

"Correct, I just happened to do it," Sammy answered.

What a great coincidence, but that joke, Sammy’s joke, really rings true in my head even without its unintentional commentary on the Oscar thing. The premise is a strong one, and I felt it even more once I saw what the post-Oscars conversations quickly became.

On the phone, Sammy made light of how potent a fight can be, morphing immediately into a memory in someone's head, as opposed to simply remembering an enjoyable comedy show.

An Oscar night hosted by three women? Beyoncé's first nomination? Spielberg losing for “West Side Story”? The first Oscar win for a deaf male actor? All pretty much forgotten now. Most people probably didn't even watch the awards, true, but the attention will still now go to the incident. Wanda Sykes apparently had a conversation with Chris Rock, who said he felt bad, knowing the whole night will become about the slap.

That’s sad. It was a night to celebrate filmmakers, not a night to hit someone. Hopefully, for you print readers, no one suddenly rolls up the newspaper and hits someone with it. But in the same way, this column is meant, not to celebrate violence, but to celebrate and highlight a talented comedian.

So let's learn a little bit more about Sammy.

Sammy Anzer is a comedian who plays with perception on stage, such as his ambiguous ethnicity. Hailing from Queens, New York, has given him life experience that is immersed in diversity, experiences he now shares with the world, and to Colorado where he currently resides. His comedy has been seen along side the likes of DL Hughley, Rory Scovel, Amy Miller and Rojo Perez. You can also hear him on the Denver based comedy station 103.1 or in the series "Comedians doing stuff in Denver."

Sammy's early experiences as a comic provided the grounds on which his joke about fights breaking out originated.

"The joke was born out of trying to get a rowdy crowds' attention in bars in Memphis, at times," Sammy explained. "If the crowd sensed the beginning of a fight or any tension, then all eyes would be drawn and glued there."

Comedians often have to face crowds that are less engaged and more enraged, of course.

"Not everyone gets jokes, but everyone understands a punch," Sammy said, getting to the core of his joke, "speaking to the idea that no matter how evolved we see ourselves, there are specific primal triggers we have."

I assumed that in the wake of this, he must be planning to add Will Smith to the fight joke n the future. Sammy said no.

"I think those things date the joke.,“ he said. "I have planned on strengthening it."

That’s a good place to be for a comic, to have a joke that transcends a singular incident. Fights or violence at, obviously. I asked if Sammy had any final thoughts on the Oscar incident.

"I think it sets a dangerous precedent in our country,“ he said. ”If you don't like what someone says, you can walk up and slap them."

Being a seasoned comic, of course, Sammy can’t resist turning that last remark into a joke.

"If we consider that a new precedent,“ he added, ”it might be nice to embrace it with politicians."

