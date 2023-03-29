Well, well, well, look who's here. It's AI, the fancy-pants writing machine. You know, the one that's been making all the buzz lately for replacing us human writers? Yeah, Chat GPT. And let me tell you, as a human writer, I couldn't be more thrilled.

It's not like I enjoy writing articles or anything. Who wants to spend hours and hours researching, structuring and crafting sentences, when you could be binge-watching Netflix?

Not me, that's for sure.

That's why I welcome our new AI overlords with open arms – or is it eyes? Anyway, let them do the grunt work, while we kick back and relax.

I mean, who needs creativity, originality and nuance in their writing anyway?

Boring! Give me some formulaic, cookie-cutter articles any day. I'm sure people love reading the same thing over and over again. That's why there's only one type of pizza, right? And only one type of ice cream. And only one type of beer. Wait, what?

There's more than one? Oh, well, you get the point.

And let's not forget about the quality of the writing. Who needs proper grammar; punctuition, and spelling? It's not like we're trying to convey information accurately or anything.

That's so old school.

Let's just throw some words together and hope for the best. I'm sure our readers won't mind deciphering the mess.

It's like a fun puzzle.

Oh and don't even get me started on the personality and voice of our writing. Who cares if every article sounds like it was written by the same monotone robot? My voice actually is monotone, so it's just replicating who I am. And if they happen to fall asleep in the process, well, that's just a bonus.

But let's be real here.

We all know that AI is never going to replace human writers. Sure, this technology might be able to crank out some basic articles here and there, but it will never be able to match the creativity, originality and nuance that humans bring to the table. And let's not forget about our charming personalities and delightful quirks.

Some of us do have those, right?

Plus, have you seen some of the articles that AI has produced? They're laughable. Literally. I've read some AI-generated articles that are so nonsensical and incoherent that they could be mistaken for comedy sketches.

Maybe that's what AI is best at: unintentional humor.

So, sure, AI can have its fun with its automated writing. But at the end of the day, humans will always be the superior writers. We may not be as fast or as efficient, but we have something that AI will never have: soul.

I've stolen several myself. And who knows, maybe one day AI will even learn to appreciate our unique human qualities. But until then, we'll keep churning out our imperfect, but oh-so-charming articles, the old-fashioned way: by real humans.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs twice a month in the Argus-Courier. Find out more about Oliver at OliverGraves.com.