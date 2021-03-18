Alec’s Ice Cream’s ‘Free Pint Giveaways’ Saturday

This Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Alec’s Ice Cream will hold what we can only hope is the first of many “Free Pint Giveaways.” Alec’s will be handing out pints of super-premium organic ice cream to each vehicle that pulls up to their production facility at 419 1st St. There is a one pint per car limit, unless you are an essential worker, in which case, you get two! Compostable bowls and spoons will be provided. They have asked kindly that nobody “dine” on site, but instead take advantage of some of the great nearby parks such as Walnut, Wickersham or Steamer Landing, which all have good benches for sitting and enjoying some ice cream. As far as which flavor to pick, I can say with confidence that I don’t care which of the five we get, because we have yet to be able to pick a favorite. Even their simple and straight forward vanilla, chocolate, and mint chip flavors are all home runs in our book.

Alec’s also announced to the media this week that they recently completed seed funding, raising a little over $1 million. They plan to use these dollars to help with their rapid growth, which since launching in late 2020 has already reached 75 specialty stores across the Bay Area.

“When we launched, the goal was to prove our concept,” said Alec Jaffe, CEO and founder, in a recent press release. “We believed people wanted real ice cream that tastes incredible and is made with clean, organic ingredients. The countless messages from customers raving about our flavors and creamy texture along with quickly growing retail sales prove we fit a need in the marketplace.”

Jaffe says the funding will not only help with their expansion in distribution but will help them grow their team and develop more flavors. If their first five are any indication of their flavor and quality, I look forward to trying new options in the future.

For more information on Alec’s flavors and retail locations, visit alecsicecream.com.

Or read the Argus-Courier’s recent article on Alec’s.

Vine & Barrel reopens

Vine & Barrel, that downtown icon, has reopened in their new location, but only for bottles, at this point. Owner Jason Jenkins tells me he’s well on his way to finishing off his plans to revamp his new space and will loop in Argus readers when he’s ready for his grand opening. After several years at his Petaluma Boulevard North space, he has hopped just one block west to 122a Kentucky St., between iLeoni and the Hideaway. His new plan includes a bar inside and seating outside. However, in the meantime, Jason’s got a pretty killer selection of wines, both local and imported. Whether you are looking for something top shelf, or want an affordable every-night drinker, talk with Jason.

Fire thieves strike again

Cattlemens has been burgled twice now of its propane tanks, a key ingredient in keeping outdoor diners warm during winter months. The second time, just this past week, the thieves went as far as to hope a fence to get at the canisters, which aren’t cheap these days, either empty or full.

In the hopes of warning other restaurateurs, Adonna Erickson, who took over managing the Petaluma Cattlemens just a few months prior to the pandemic, posted a warning to social media.

Shortly after that, she posted an update giving a “big shout out” to the owner of Flamez and “Julia the server” who stopped by Cattlemens and donated $100 to help replace the tanks. Heartwarming, to say the least, but it also gave me a bit of a chuckle that Flamez was concerned about Cattlemens’ flames going out.

Immediately after the update, Adonna’s post turned from people damning the thieves (rightfully so), to singing the praises of Flamez.

“I ate at Flamez for the first time this week,” said Marlene Salkin. “Come to find out the owner was our server and she was amazing! Loved all the food and the service!”

Nina Romo followed up with, “Love Flamez. Always a very good meal, good people, attentive servers and always very clean.” Finally, co-owner of Flamez Kim Shatnawi responded: “Adonna, I was glad to meet you and we were happy to help even if only a small gesture.”

At this point, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that along with a diverse and delicious menu, Flamez has excellent fried chicken, Rueben sandwiches and fish and chips.

Pongo’s Express

Just across the parking lot from Flamez, in the Leghorn Marketplace (701 Sonoma Mountain Parkway), Pongo’s Thai has announced the introduction of their express combo lunches, served Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Including rice, the prices are right at $6 for one item, $10 for two items and only $13 for three items. Let’s hope the partial indoor reopening doesn’t shut down this great east-side deal.