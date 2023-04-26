Ali Afshar’s new ‘Casa Grande’ series to debut in Petaluma

For over a year, local followers of Petaluma filmmaker Ali Afshar have been hearing about a television series he quietly filmed in Sonoma County in the middle of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Described as a glitzy Wine Country soap opera – and by Afshar himself as “’Yellowstone’ with a Latin infusion” – “Casa Grande” is finally ready to roll. To celebrate, Afshar is inviting local friends and fans to a special theatrical screening on May 3, at 7 p.m., at Boulevard 14 Cinema in downtown Petaluma.

Some of the series’ stars and crew will be present for photos and pre-show comments, with red-carpet activities beginning at 6 p.m. The screening, starting an hour later, is of the first two episodes of the five-part series, which is produced by Afshar’s ESX Entertainment.

“Although it has nothing to do with our high school, ‘Casa Grande’ was filmed in Petaluma and Sonoma County,” said Afshar, an Iranian-born producer and graduate of Petaluma’s Casa Grande High, in an Instagram post. A similar screening will take place on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles on May 1, the day the series begins streaming on Amazon Freevee.

Much of the series was filmed on locations that locals will recognize. Afshar even used parts of his own Petaluma ranch, where he’s transformed a barn into a sound stage. Of the 23 films Afshar has produced to date, 17 of them were filmed wholly or partly in Petaluma.

“It’s always my first choice, filming in Petaluma,” he said in a recent interview with the Argus-Courier. “Sometime it doesn’t make sense. We just made a movie called ‘A Wine Country Christmas,’ which is not a sequel to the ‘California Christmas’ movies. We filmed that down in Southern California. But ‘Casa Grade’ is definitely a Petaluma-made show.”

Co-created by Afshar and Lauren Swickard – who wrote and co-starred in “A California Christmas” and its sequel “A California Christmas: City Lights” – the series follows several Northern California farm families from various cultures and classes. The primary drama is fueled by the Romeo-and-Juliet romance between a migrant farm-worker and the daughter of a wealthy landowner.

“Casa Grande,” directed by Gabriela Tagliavini (“How To Break Up With Your Douchebag”), was written by Swickard, Michael Cruz and Alex Ranarivelo, the latter serving as director of several of Afshar’s Petaluma-made films. The sprawling cast includes John Pyper-Ferguson, a regular on such shows as “The 100” and “Suits,” whom some might recognize as Deputy Charley Hecker in “Unforgiven.” Also in the cast are Daniel Edward Mora, best known as Obregon on the television show “The Bridge,” Kate Mansi, best known as Abigail on 746 episodes of “Days of Our Lives,” and Afshar as a mysterious character named Hazan.

Afshar has appeared as an actor in several films, including George Clooney’s “Three Kings” and “He’s Just Not That Into You,” plus several of his own movies, most notably “American Wrestler: The Wizard,” which was based on his own youth in Petaluma, and the ”California Christmas“ films, in which he played the affably wily chauffeur Leo.

Those wishing to attend the red carpet debut in Petaluma will need a reservation. To be officially placed on the list, send an email with your request to assistant@esxproductions.com.