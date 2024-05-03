‘Alien’: ‘Two hours of stress in space, with a cat’

Anderson Templeton

Who got to see “Alien” on the big screen last week?

In honor of its 45th anniversary, the original 1979 “Alien,” directed by a young Ridley Scott, was released back into theaters all over Sonoma County for about a week, which gave me and a bunch of others born after 1979 a chance to see it as it was meant to be seen ‒ on the big screen, with an audience, and an impressively loud sound system.

As someone who has only seen bits and pieces of “Alien” on TV and in film classes, I was surprised at how much it felt like an indie low budget horror film, and as Ridley Scott's second film only, what he managed to achieve ‒ while avoiding all the big budget blockbuster action sequences ‒ is really truly impressive. I thought the reason “Alien” is still talked about and regarded highly was how sensational and fun it is, but really, in addition to the infamous bits, “Alien” is nothing short of cinematic genius.

I have to say, I genuinely appreciate all of these recent re-releases of movies. I'm not talking about newer films, I'm talking about movies that people 40 and under never got the opportunity to experience in theaters, the way they were meant to be seen. So while this release of “Alien” was most likely just a publicity move to get people excited before the new “Alien: Romulus” sequel comes out in August, it's becoming clear that such re-releases serve another purpose.

It gets people into theaters, which is not as easy as it was before the pandemic.

The cinematic experience is changing. I see at least one older re-release on the schedule each week in Petaluma. They are clearly popular. Now that I think of it, every re-release that I've seen in theaters has had a packed if not full and highly enthusiastic house, everything from “The Never-ending Story,” to Miyazaki films, to “The Godfather.” It's a way to create a new generation of film fans.

Honestly, if “Alien” wasn't in theaters last week, I probably wouldn't have watched it, had I come across it at home on TV. Until now, I thought “Alien” was just a fun, bloody, survival action movie with epic cheesy lines, but having experienced it in a movie theater, it’s more like two hours of stress in space, wondering if the cat is going to make it out alive, and I am sure glad I experienced it. It’s opportunities like this that create and fuel lifelong fans of cinema.

So thanks theaters, and keep the classics coming!