All hail the Big Chicken

First off, a quick note on a great local beer: HenHouse Brewing Co’s 2023 Big Chicken is being released on Monday, Feb. 6 at their establishments in Santa Rosa and here in Petaluma at 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., and in limited stores, taprooms and restaurants around the Bay Area.

Big Chicken is a Double IPA (and one of the only IPAs I actually like), which means it has more intense hop aromas and malt flavors due to an increase in both ingredients during the brewing process. According to HenHouse (www.henhousebrewing.com), “This year’s Big Chicken reflects HenHouse’s go-green efforts, featuring locally grown Genie Barley from Crane Farms in Penngrove, malted by Admiral Maltings in Alameda.”

You can read more about this very limited release next week in these pages, in a “Pint of View” article by esteemed beer writer Drea Pierotti. Until then, bottoms up!

Sweet bitters

More good news: Bitter Girl Bitters (www.bittergirlbitters.com) has just relocated to their new production warehouse and tasting room, and in celebration will hold a “(re)Launch Party” on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Denman Ranch, 111 Goodwin Ave, Penngrove. This is a re-launch party because Bitter Girl Bitters has already been in business here in Petaluma for over a decade, but finally has a permanent home and tasting room.

For those who are unfamiliar, “bitters” are usually small bottles of herb- and spice-infused alcohol that is used to enhance cocktails. That small bottle with the yellow cap labeled “Angostura” in the back of your social club’s fridge is a bottle of bitters. However, modern makers, such as Bitter Girl Bitters, take the formulation to a higher level by offering a locally made and sourced product, as well as offering more distinct flavor options than what can come in a single bottle of old-school bitters.

At Bitter Girl Bitter’s re-launch party, owner and longtime Bay Area bartender Erin Elizabeth Hines will be creating cocktails for guests to enjoy alongside food from Easy Rider. “The food for the event will be done by Chef Jared Rogers. He is the owner/chef of Easy Rider as well as Guesthouse Marin (where I manage the bar program) and a very good friend.” Tickets are $50 and include food and drinks, which means local beer and wine, as well as cocktails made with Bitter Girl Bitters and local spirit producers Barber Lee Spirits, Griffo Distillery and Hanson of Sonoma Distillery.

Paris in Tomales

If you’ve never visited the town of Tomales for one of their dinner dances or “feeds,” you are really missing out. When we travel we always try to hit up the local events in any small town we are passing through, in large part because you get to meet the people who give the place its character. Few places around here have quite the same feel as Tomales, especially when attending one of their food events.

Coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Tomales Town Hall will host “Paris in Tomales” with a dinner buffet of French-style salad, local cheese and apples, chicken Normandy, parsnip potato mash, fresh baguettes from Tomales Bakery, and apple trifle, as well as music by “gypsy-jazz style” local band Twango. Tickets are $75 for the dinner and dance, which starts at 5:30 p.m., or are $25 for just the dance, which starts at 7 p.m., and can be purchased at the door or at www.tomalestownhall.org under the events tab.

Jazz in Petaluma

The Petaluma Woman’s Club (www.petalumawomansclub.com) presents An Evening of Jazz on Thursday, Feb. 16 starting at 6:30 p.m., featuring the Petaluma High School Jazz Band, as well as food by none other than Preferred Sonoma Caterers.

Italy in Penngrove

The Penngrove Social Firemen (www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org) will hold their Italian Night benefit dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting with a no-host cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. As with most of their events, this will be held at their Penngrove Community Clubhouse at 385 Woodward Ave. If it seems like Penngrove Social Firemen holds a lot of benefit dinners, that is because they do, and they do them well. If we had more time and more calories to spare in our diets, we would attend every PSF dinner, barbecue and crab feed because they are all great, and like events in Tomales, have a really great village vibe. They are also all held for a great cause, which is to support the Penngrove community, with their largest causes being maintenance and improvements to Penngrove Park and the Penngrove Community Clubhouse.

The dinner menu will be pork scaloppini, ravioli, salad, French bread, and Little Hills chicken. Little Hills was located at 108 Petaluma Blvd. N., where Vicky’s Secret currently resides, and was a Petaluma restaurant favorite in the 1950s and 1960s. According to legend, “Although Petaluma’s old-time Italian restaurant, Little Hills, closed long ago, local mouths still water for their famous chicken recipe. Penngrove Social Firemen cook from that coveted recipe at the Italian Night benefit dinner.” There will also be live accordion music by Steve Balich. Tickets will sell out, so get yours in advance for $30 at JavAmore Café, 10101 Main Street, Penngrove, or through the Penngrove Social Firemen website listed above.