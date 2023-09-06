All Hallow’s Art Show brings back its spook autumn magic

Petaluma’s spectacular annual showcase of Halloween-themed art pieces returns to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a number of favorite artists – and some exciting newcomers – all displaying their latest spooky creations.

Expect to see plenty of grinning ghosts, happy monsters, dancing skeletons, wacky witches, and every other kind of Halloween-adjacent character you can think of.

Presented by the Halloween Folk Art Society, the items on display and for sale are primarily holiday decorations, but you will also find ceramic cups and bowls in monstrous form, masks made of leather, whimsical jewelry an a lot more. Collectors come from all over the country, and many start waiting in line hours before the doors open at 9, just to get first dibs of their favorite items.

While many attendees are there to add to their own horde of Halloween stuff, there are plenty who come just to goggle and gape at the vast assortment of weird an wonderful art. Tickets are $5. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 860 Western Ave. HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com.