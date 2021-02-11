All prepared for tax season

Harlan Osborne

Like a wide-eyed cub emerging from its den after a long hibernation, Gloria Pearson welcomes the start of income tax season with renewed vigor, eager to interact with her clientele. A self-described “people person,” she thrives on reconnecting with clients and friends, many of whom have been with her for decades. Pearson enjoys the socializing as much as providing top-notch professional services while navigating the dizzying plethora of tax forms and revisions heaped on perplexed clients.

“Unlike many people, I don’t celebrate the end of tax season on April 15,” said Pearson, an enrolled agent and owner of Pearson Tax Team. “I go into a little bit of depression because nobody needs me.”

The social aspect is important to the Petaluma native, raised on the old east side in the 1950s, where parents of baby boomers were buying tract homes for about $6,000 and all the kids knew each other. Fun-loving and gregarious, she attended McKinley Elementary and Kenilworth Junior High, just a short walk from home.

“I’ve always enjoyed sitting and talking with people,” said Pearson. “Clients come in and we talk about how complex taxes can be. I try to keep it simple and lighthearted. Fear of making a mistake keeps many people from doing their own taxes.”

Welcoming and cheerful is the nature of the Pearson Tax Team, a family-run business she manages with her daughters, Tory Snyder and Veronica Pearson, both certified tax preparers, and her sister, executive receptionist Vikki Renfro. It wouldn’t be unusual, before the COVID restrictions, to come into their offices and hear 1960s rock 'n roll playing on a vintage jukebox.

“This year will be completely different,” said Pearson. “It’s the first year we’re really dealing with the virus. I used to see about 10 clients a day. Now everything has to be dropped off. I’ll miss those visits.”

Like many people, Pearson used to be baffled by the complexities of the tax process, but instead of turning to professionals to solve her problems, she tackled them head on.

“In 1970, my husband Bruce and I had our taxes done by a preparer who told us we owed money,” remembered Pearson. “I got really upset about that, so I took the H&R Block tax preparation classes and became a tax pro. My first job was with H&R Block in Canyon Country (Los Angeles county), before moving to Vacaville, where I became the tax preparer for clients of Beneficial Finance. When we came back to Petaluma in 1985, I opened my own office. When business started to grow, I moved to Baywood Drive where I had a neon sign, ‘Gloria’s Tax Service’ in the window. I wish I’d kept that sign.”

Word of mouth and client referrals led to further expansion and in 1991 she moved to East Washington Place.

“As a tax preparer I realized renting was not the best way to do business, so I bought the building,” she said.

In the 68 years we’ve been friends, I’ve observed she’s happiest when she’s surrounded by people, at school, around friends, at the bowling alley or attending class reunions.

She’s the oldest of three daughters raised by Tom “Buster” Kane and his wife Zella, who bought their Vallejo Street home in 1952. Buster had a delivery route supplying local pet stores with feed, seed and other pet-related items, but primarily supplied horse meat, obtained from Knudsen Slaughterhouse, to the San Francisco Zoo to feed the lions and tigers. In 2001, when he turned 79, he and Gloria graduated together from Santa Rosa Junior College.

The Kanes were avid bowlers who competed in men’s, women’s and mixed league bowling at Boulevard Bowl, which opened in April 1959 and became a popular venue for Petalumans of all ages.

“The bowling alley was a respectable place to go, not just a place where your parents dropped you off,” said Pearson, who bowled in Saturday morning junior leagues. It was her knack for numbers that led to her first paid job, as a scorekeeper for her parents’ bowling teams, Paul Zell Designs and Silva’s Appliances.

“As a scorekeeper, we always hoped the bowlers would roll a score of 111 after seven frames. If they did,” she said, “they’d have to buy the scorekeeper a milkshake.”

She also peeled apples at the Sebastopol apple processing plant and was a roller-skating car hop at A&W Root Beer.

A 1966 graduate of Petaluma High, Pearson attended Heald Business College in Eureka before moving to Hollywood and becoming a telephone operator for Pacific Bell, where she met her husband. Married for 52 years, they raised a son, Lenny, and daughters Tory and Veronica.

“My practice was built on reputation and word of mouth,” said Pearson. “I owe everything to my faithful clients who’ve stayed with me over the years. I love them dearly. It’s a blessing to work with my daughters and my sister, who has my gift of gab on the phone. Like a lot of tax people, at crunch time, we drag all the family members in to help,” added Pearson, “even the grandkids.”

Pearson’s social life has been on pause during the pandemic, but once things return to normal, she expects to pick up the pace by helping plan reunions for her class and the popular 1960s decade reunion and by entering her 1929 Ford Model A pickup in local car shows and parades.

(Harlan Osborne’s ’Toolin’ Around Town’ runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.com)