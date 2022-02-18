'All’s fair’ at Harry Potter World

[Selena Polston takes the microphone after being introduced by host Dave Pokorny]

I want to share with you a time that I was totally convinced that it was fair to push past hundreds of people to get to the front of the line.

It was in the middle of the summer and my children were small, 6 and 9 approximately, and they were obsessed with all things Harry Potter, and wanted to go to Harry Potter World. It was really expensive, but we had promised them, so we got into the car, and drove eight hours, and we stayed with my cousin, the four of us piled in with my cousin and her three kids, and we made sandwiches for the next day, and set the alarm for 7 a.m. — because we wanted to get there before the crowds got there.

When we got to the front of Universal Studios we found out that there were actually two kinds of tickets. The first kind is general admission, and that’s $108 dollars a person. The second kind of ticket is called a VIP Pass, and that’s $208 per person. With the VIP Pass you get to go to the very front of the line. Every time.

Well, we were not VIP type people. Our usual vacations were like, camping and hanging out with the grandparents. And besides, this was so expensive, and so elitist and so disgusting. So we just bought the regular tickets, and we ran as fast as we could to get to the main attraction, which was the Harry Potter Experience.

We get in line, and everything is looking good because it’s not too long. It’s still cool outside. This is the San Fernando Valley we’re talking about, in the middle of summer.

But after a minute or so, I get this bad feeling, because I notice that the line we are in is going toward the Olivander Wand Shoppe, and the line we want is supposed to go into the Harry Potter Castle.

So I wave down one of the Harry Potter employees, who are all dressed like Hogwarts students, and I say, “Is this the line to the Harry Potter Experience?”

And he’s like, “Oh my god, I am so, so sorry. I feel so bad.” And then I’m standing there going, “I’ve ruined the day! I’ve done everything wrong!”

For some reason, this guy takes pity on me. And he pulls a piece of paper out of his pocket and he opens it up and looks at it, and he leans toward me, up into my ear, and he says, “Rubber Ducky.”

I’m like, “Rubber Ducky?”

He said, “Yeah. That is the secret password of the day. You just say ‘Rubber Ducky’ to anyone who looks like me, at the Harry Potter Experience, and they’re going to take care of you.”

And I’m like, “Wow! Thanks!”

So we go over to the Harry Potter Experience, which is in the castle, and there are two lines. In one line are all the families standing in the sun. There’s already this incredibly long line snaking around the building, with people pushing strollers and holding the hands of toddlers and backpacks.

And they are all politely waiting there in that line.

And right next to that, there’s this purple velvet rope, and a sign that says “VIP Members Only.”

So, I’m really uncomfortable, but I go up to the guy standing there and I say, “Rubber Ducky?” And he says, “Oh Yes! Yes!” And he pulls back the purple velvet rope and he says, “Please, come on in!” And we go inside into this special passageway, into the castle. It’s beautiful. It’s cool inside. There are all these pictures from the movies, and props, and music from the movies playing, and I realize that none of these nice families that are standing in the sun are ever going to see this part of the exhibit.

When we get onto the conveyor belt that leads us up to the cars that are going to get us onto the ride, my younger daughter Noah freaks out. She starts thinking about Death Eaters, and she starts panicking and grabbing onto me, saying, “I can’t do it! I can’t get on! I can’t do it!”

And I don’t know what I’m going to do.

But just then, I look down, and I see a $20 bill on the ground. And I pick up the $20 dollar bill and I say, “Noah? If you get on the ride I’ll give you $20.”

And she’s like, “O-kay.”

So we get on the ride, anbut d in the middle of it, all of a sudden it comes to a stop, right in front of the death eaters. And they’re like [She makes an angry growling gasping sound], “Arrrrr! Arrrrr! Arrrrr!”

And Noah is like, “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!”

When we get off the ride, one of the very lovely Hogwarts students walks up to us, and he is so apologetic, and he says, “I am so sorry the ride stopped. Please, ride again!” and he points to the turn-style. We don’t even have to go out. So we just come right around and we get back on the ride.

And we ride it again. And again. And again.

[She pauses, breaking from the story a moment]

Oh boy. This is going to be hard to finish.

[After a second or two of summoning up some home-stretch energy, she continues]

Anyways, after lunch, we go and we try the second ride, the second biggest attraction, and I go straight up to the VIP line, and I go as if to walk into it, and the woman says, “Stop! You need your VIP pass.”

And I say, “Oh, no worries. We got this,” and then I said, “Rubber Ducky.”

And she says, “Oh no. That just works with the other ride. You have to get in that line.”

I look over at “that line,” and there’s no shade structure, and there are hundreds, maybe thousands of people, and I’m like, “I’m not going to stand in that f---ing line for an hour!” And I tell my kids, “We’re not doing it. Follow me.”

As soon as the woman turns her back, I jump over the little metal fence, and we walk straight past hundreds of people and get on the roller coaster in under a minute. And as the roller coaster takes off, I look back at the long line of people snaking around in the hot sun, glinting off their sunglasses and their bald heads, and I feel like a million bucks. I feel like I am the best mother in the whole world.

Until I look at my children.

On their faces are shame — and fear. My youngest daughter says, “This isn’t fair, mom.”

And I realized [A deep breath, a well of emotion rising in her voice] ... that it took me less than two hours to forget what fair even was.