Last year, after Maureen McGuigan, owner of the Mail Depot, learned that VW owners were ineligible to participate in the annual car show ‒ which only allows American-made models ‒ she decided to establish the inaugural “VW Row at the Mail Depot,” right there in the parking lot.

Sure, the movie is called “American Graffiti,” but back in 1962, there were still a few open-minded renegades who drove Volkswagen Beetles.

Start your engines, Petaluma!

The annual Salute to American Graffiti ‒ a springtime celebration of the beloved George Lucas film classic American cars ‒ cruises back into town this weekend, May 17 and 18, for a rip-roaring community-wide extravaganza with a massive, classic car show and thundering downtown drive-around.

Following Friday night’s traditional Cruise-In and Kickoff Social at Plaza North Shopping Center, from 4 - 8 p.m., the big event takes place in downtown Petaluma from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the Cruising the Boulevard event starting at 4 p.m. and going to 8 p.m. (unless everyone runs out of gas first). At Saturday’s day-long festival, the shenanigans will include live rock ‘n roll music, a diner-style food and root beer floats, a hula hoop demonstration, and loads of booths with all kinds of ‘60s-era kitsch and car-adjacent collectibles. All day long, auto-lovers will have a chance to check out hundreds of cool classic American cars and trucks, parked, for your inspection and appreciation on some of the very same streets where Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, Cindy Williams, Harrison Ford and Suzanne Somers filmed the movie over 40 years ago.

Organizers want to remind attendees that this is a non-alcoholic event, with no sponsored beer gardens as often is the case with other downtown Petaluma events of this size. Proceeds from the car show ‒ which car-owner pay a fee to take part in ‒ go to support the Petaluma Save-A-Life Project, and also help fund scholarships and other projects and programs supporting the arts, education and history in Petaluma.

This year's car cruise route is getting super-sized, expanded to nearly six times the usual distance, Not only will it take cars through Petaluma's historic downtown area, this year it will take drivers up and down several blocks of D Street, where they will see some of Petaluma's oldest homes.

For those who really want to get into the spirit of the occasion, there are a couple of notable non-affiliated events that will add to the fun. On Friday night, at the Mystic Theatre, the movie that started it all will presented on the big screen, with a pre-show rock ‘n roll DJ show courtesy of Big Dave, from KRSH’s Rockabilly Roadhouse. Doors open at 7:30, the movie starts at 8:30 p.m., and all seats are $10.

On Saturday, while footing it around town looking at cars, you might want to head over to The Mail Depot to check out VW Row at 40 Fourth St. (See sidebar)