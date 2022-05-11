‘American Graffiti’ to screen as part of ‘Movie on the Vine’

A new series of outdoor screenings of great movies will roll into Petaluma on Friday, May 20 with a screening of George Lucas’ 1973 comedy-drama “American Graffiti,” on the lawn at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Movie on the Vine is the invention of Petaluma residents Casey Gutting and Sarah Ullman.

“As lovers of film, great food and drinks, and shared experiences, we want to create a unique moment for all of our new friends in the Sonoma County area,” explained Gutman and Ullman in a note to the Argus-Courier. “We want to bring the community together and reinvigorate the social spirit for generations to come by creating a cinema experience that celebrates the best of what we love about movies: their ability to transport us, connect us with each other, and make us feel like we are at the center of something truly special.”

The organizers anticipate about 400 people, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the movie screening at disk. There are general seating areas for free on a first-come/first-served basis, but special reserved seats right down close for $18 per person. Concession, food, drinks and more will be available.

To book a space, free or reserved, visit the website at MovieontheVine.com.