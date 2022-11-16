One thing I love about November is the leftover Halloween candy. It lingers long enough to extend into election results, which also seem to linger and take a while to be over with. That's how close these elections are these days. There's rarely a clear winner right away. If you've got 10,000 registered voters in an area and 6000 votes for 1 candidate and still need to count 1000 more votes, those 1000 votes won't tip the scale. Now we're getting to numbers like 4999 to 4999 and those last 2 votes really matter.

Which sounds really simple, but a lot of people don't understand this.

What's happening with these results and runoff elections is a changing and shifting America. Better? Worse? I'm not really here to say. Personally, I think they should remove the parties on the ballots.

That would scare a lot of people.

They wouldn't know who to vote for.

They'd have to actually be informed on who the candidates are.

I just want to assure everyone that it doesn't matter. Red, blue, you don't need to worry. It doesn't matter who runs in 2024, or even 2028.

Yes, those elections will matter, but after that, the world will basically end.

It makes me think of the huge missed opportunity that “Game of Thrones” had. If you haven't seen the show, I'm going to spoil the ending a bit. There's a lot of changing hands of power and wars and different factions all vying for the throne, with the looming threat of this undead zombie horde in the north that will march south. In the final season, the undead finally must be dealt with, they are easily dispatched and then the final battle at the capital takes place.

It's a backwards of what's going to happen in the real world.

We're all paying attention to the politics, the wars, like in Ukraine or Taiwan. It's all important. I'm not trying to downplay it, but it's not the final battle.

I know the fears of fascism and economic collapse are real. Yet, we've all forgotten about the undead. Which in our world, is climate change. It's happening, it's real. You can deny it, but people are also denying election results.

That's my point. Let them deny election results. In the whole scheme of things, that's less important.

The sad truth is, there's not a lot we can do about the climate anymore. It's already over. Storms and droughts, flash floods, it's all shifting and changing.

It won't go back to normal.

So, we can all stop stressing about voting and politics, ‘cause in a few years, none of that will matter anyway. Renewable energy, water desalinization, rain cloud machines, climate controlled habitation units. These aren't anyone's concerns right now. Perhaps it should be, but we've tried for years to explain it to people and it's futile.

So no more warnings, no more pleading, just reassurance that this mess isn't as big as the bigger mess we won't be able to clean up.

