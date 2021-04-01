Amid coronavirus pandemic, Petaluma captivates residents with downtown audio tour

Encountering local history is hardly difficult in a place like downtown Petaluma, where fascinating old buildings and curious historical artifacts are literally waiting around every corner.

Thanks to a clever program launched last month by the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, however, such sites have now been given a voice. Through dozens of high-tech History Spots — featuring entertaining audio recordings, easily accessible on most smartphones — residents and visitors are regaled with remarkable facts and true stories from the past as they move along the streets and alleys of downtown Petaluma.

The ambitious project officially kicked off March 10, with a public Zoom meeting featuring several of the project’s creators. As of now, more than 20 History Spots are operational, with more to be installed in the coming weeks. Mainly identified by a blue sticker with a prominent QR code, the spots are designed to be scanned using a standard smartphone camera app, which then displays a clickable link to the specific audio recording created for that location.

The History Spots, created with the support of the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department, are produced and curated by Museum President Clint Gilbert. The projects is, to a degree, a COVID-19-era adaptation of the popular weekly walking tours that began 25 years ago, when downtown Petaluma was officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The spots are not a “tour” so much as a kind of historical Easter egg hunt, in which audio-seeking participants choose their own course.

“There are different approaches to different spots,” Gilbert explained. “Some recordings ask you to look up or look down, to pause the recording and cross the street to look again from a distance. Some of them connect the history of that location to some larger story involving the entire Bay Area. Some are funny, some are surprising, some are just fascinating.”

History Spots are currently in place at McNear’s Saloon, Hotel Petaluma, the Phoenix Theater, Volpi’s Restaurant, Rex Hardware, Walnut Park, the Petaluma Creamery, the Train Depot and the Petaluma History Library and Museum, among many others.

“People who want to explore around and hit as many History Spots as they can will definitely get some good walking in,” Gilbert noted.

The recordings themselves range from a single local historian sharing stories about that location, to short conversations in which two or three “guides” point out unusual details of a building, mural or sidewalk marking, to the in-character voices of notable historic figures, as performed by members of the Museum’s Petalumans of Yesteryear tour guide team.

Securing the approval of the businesses operating in and around historical downtown sites has been a breeze, Gilbert said. On the day of this conversation, he spent the morning walking from site to site, explaining the project while letting business and property owners know they had been selected as one of the initial run of History Spots.

“It’s been so fun and so easy to get people to sign on,” Gilbert allowed. “We simply tell them we have a special history program in development, and are looking to bring people back downtown, to offer the community some exercise and education and enjoyment, and people get it right away and are more than happy to be involved.”

Gilbert said the History Spots that are currently up-and-running were recorded on the phones of the individual “performers,” after which they were edited and processed. Gilbert adds a small uniform “audio tag” at the end before posting them on the History Spots web page alongside photographs of that site.

“We’re hoping to feature new pictures along with historical pictures, a little now-and-then kind of thing, for a lot of our History Spot locations,” said Gilbert. “The subjects of the stories really range. One tells all about the iron front buildings downtown, and explains how they were made. One talks about the Women’s Christian Temperance Union water fountain at the corner of Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard. One of them, near the regional library, tells about the first aerial mail flight which set off from Petaluma in 1911.”

Another audio piece, describing the old Carither’s Department Store at 101 Kentucky, includes the story of the infamous Port Chicago munitions explosion that killed hundreds of seamen, most of them Black, at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in Oakland. The 1944 blast was so powerful, it was felt in Petaluma, where it actually cracked some of the department store’s windows. Another recording, activated by the QR code in the front window of Tomasini's Rex Ace Hardware & Country Store, invites listeners to find the horseshoe-shaped indentations in the concrete of the nearby sidewalk, the only remainder of what was once a major blacksmith operation.

One of the pleasures of the History Spot project, Gilbert said, is that you never know when or where you’ll find one.

“It’s sort of whimsical and dependent on happenstance,” he admitted. “Once you discover one History Spot and scan it with your phone, as you are listening you can see a list of other spots, and decide where to go next.”

Some businesses associated with History Spot locations have printed lists of all the spots, to be supplied inside the business on request. Additionally, a full map of all History Spots is available on the museum website.

“It’s a perfect kind of activity for people who are venturing out again after a long stay-at-home period,” acknowledged Gilbert. “And then it will stay up long after the pandemic is over. This is not temporary exhibit. It’s something we plan to keep developing and expanding into the future.”

Information on Petaluma History Spots, a map of current History Spot locations and a link to a recording of March 10 kickoff can be found at PetalumaMuseum.org.