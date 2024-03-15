Amy G. to takes the plate at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s with new Smarty Marty book

Petaluma’s Amy Gutierrez, known to many as simply Amy G., has a new book out, and it looks like another home run.

The next chapter in the bestselling Smarty Marty series, “Smarty Marty Takes the Field” will officially go on sale March 19, the same day she will appear at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma for a 7 p.m. reading and book-signing event.

The Smarty Marty books are inspired by Alyssa Nakken, the first female coach in Major League Baseball history. The new book includes Nakken’s personal message, directed to young readers.

Gutierrez is an Emmy-winning television producer and reporter, who’s been covering the San Francisco Giants in a variety of roles since 2008.

Her previous books are “Smarty Marty’s Got Game” and “Smarty Marty Steps Up Her Game” (Cameron Kids).