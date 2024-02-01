An actor unpacks ‘The Zone of Interest’

Germany’s Christian Friedel describes the life-changing experience of filming in the shadow of Auschwitz.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 31, 2024, 8:37PM
Updated 45 minutes ago

“Wow! This movie is going to win an Oscar!”

I was not delivering those words to any one person in particular. Still, as the credits rolled on Jonathan Glazer’s astonishing German-language drama “The Zone of Interest” ‒ which I caught on October 6 of last year at the Mill Valley Film Festival ‒ the visibly shaken moviegoers around me all responded to my spontaneous exclamation with vigorous nods of agreement.

For sure, they seemed to be agreeing. “The Zone of Interest” deserves all the awards it can get.

It is, perhaps, a shallow thing to say in response to a film like “The Zone of Interest,” a rigorous slice-of-life drama about Nazi officer Rudolf Höss and his family, who literally lived next door to the infamous death camp Auschwitz, raising kids and throwing garden parties while, on the other side of the wall, over one-million people were being systematically murdered and incinerated. But as the film came to its metaphorically complex conclusion, I found that I needed to say something, anything, out loud.

Perhaps it was to snap the overwhelming sense of tension I was still in the grip of as Mica Levi’s soul-shredding musical score continued to play and the theater staff silently moved chairs onto the stage for the post-film interview with actor Christian Friedel, who portrayed Höss. As it turns out, I might have been correct about “The Zone of Interest” and its Oscar chances. Last week, the film received five Academy Awards nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, Best Sound and Best Adapted Screenplay. Sandra Hüller ‒ who plays Höss’ icy, upwardly mobile wife Hedwig ‒ was nominated for her starring role in another film in Best Motion Picture contention, France’s twisty courtroom thriller “Anatomy of a Fall.”

The night I saw the film for the first time at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center, on the second day of the popular annual film festival, actor Friedel was warmly welcomed by the crowd, rewarding him with a standing ovation as he took the stage to answer some questions. The majority of these were about how he prepared to play such a repellent true-life character as Höss, if taking such a role was emotionally challenging, how the film itself was made ‒ and how he was offered the role to begin with.

“I had an offer from a casting director for a project by Jonathan Glazer, without knowing the script and without knowing the role,” explained Friedel, who is well-known in Germany for the ongoing series “Babylon Berlin,” but lesser known in England, where director Glazer (“Sexy Beast,” “Birth”) lives and works. “All I knew was that it was a new project by Jonathan Glazer, so I was really curious, and I had to decide whether to do the selfie in English or in German. I decided to do it in German because it’s more natural. I think this was good.”

Glazer, it turned out, does not speak German. Though initially weighing the options of making the film in English, he would eventually decide to tell the story in German, with subtitles, to more effectively ground the movie in as much accuracy as possible.

"He can feel the truth, he can hear it,“ Friedel said of being directed by someone who doesn’t know the language you are speaking in each scene.

At the point he decided to submit his audition in German, Friedel still did not know what the project was. He certainly had no idea he was about to play one of history’s most evil, notorious and methodical mass murderers.

“I then had an invitation to come visit Jonathan in a pub in London, and then I heard for the first time this incredible story,” he told the audience. “I didn’t know the fact that this family lived very close to the concentration camp. Jonathan shared with me his thoughts, his vision, and some very rare photographs of the family. And I read the script for the first time, and i was a phenomenal script. Very precise. And for me it was clear I wanted to be part of Jonathan’s vision. I am really grateful that now I am part of that vision.”

The filming itself was unconventional, in that Glazer embedded cameras into the set so as to be essentially invisible, and watched the actors live out each scene as naturally as possible, almost as if they were being secretly recorded.

“Most of the time we were alone on the set without technical interruption,” explained Friedel. “We had all the time in the world to create the characters and search for the truth. It was a different kind of acting. We weren’t allowed to ‘act,’ we were allowed to find ourselves in the characters. It was a long and intense way to do this movie, and it was a long and deep journey to dive into the darkness of this character. I spent two years with this character inside of me. It was quite a process to shake him out of my body afterward. It was really, really tough, but I’m so grateful for this journey.”

In addition to maintaining a strikingly severe haircut for much of that two years - a cut that mirrors the way Höss wore his hair, Friedel had to undergo a series of physical and emotional transformations to play the part.

“I needed to lose weight for the summer parts of the film and gain wight for the winter parts,” he said. “I had horse riding lessons. I read Rudolf Höss’ autobiography.”

Höss, who was eventually captured, tried and executed for his crimes, wrote his autobiography while in prison awaiting trial. Recording from that trial became a vital piece of Friedel’s research.

“I heard his original voice on Youtube, because in the Nuremberg Trial, you hear the voice, not the voice of a commandant in his prime but the voice of a prisoner,” he said. “That, to me, was really important.”

Equally important was filming the movie in the shadow of the actual Auschwitz camp, which has been preserved and functions as a historical site and museum.

“We shot the summer scenes for three months in Auschwitz,” Friedel told us. “It’s not allowed to shoot scenes in the actual camp, because in the ‘70s there was a film that was shot in Auschwitz and they destroyed some things there. So they decided not to give that opportunity to future films. But our set was very close to the original camp, and very close to the original house. A family lives there to this day, but it’s now an old house. And when these things were happening, it was a new house, so Jonathan built a new house very close to Auschwitz, almost right next to the camp.”

The only scene shot inside a portion of the death camp was a striking scene that took place in the labyrinthine tunnels that led from the camp to the commandant’s home, with various anterooms and a restroom along the way.

“That’s his original basement,” Friedel said. “There was a tunnel system, and Rudolph had the opportunity to go unseen into the camp and come back home.”

Though filming of the at-home scenes was done in the replica house, Friedel did visit the former home of Rudolph Höss a number of times.

“I was there in the original house,” he recalled, as the Q&A began to wrap up and we all prepared to exit with our thoughts reeling and our emotions still rattled. “And I remember standing there in the children’s room, and you can see the chimneys of Auschwitz through the window. And I can’t believe how it was possible to live there so close to the camp. Who can do that? Half of my brain was the actor, and half of my brain was the human being, and to feel the dimension of what took place there, part of me could simply not believe it. How can human beings do such terrible things to other human beings? I played this man, and I tried to be as true to him as possible, but I will never, never understand it.”

“The Zone of Interest” is currently playing at the Boulevard 16 Cinemas in Petaluma. David Templeton’s “Culture Junkie runs once a month or so in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor