“Wow! This movie is going to win an Oscar!”

I was not delivering those words to any one person in particular. Still, as the credits rolled on Jonathan Glazer’s astonishing German-language drama “The Zone of Interest” ‒ which I caught on October 6 of last year at the Mill Valley Film Festival ‒ the visibly shaken moviegoers around me all responded to my spontaneous exclamation with vigorous nods of agreement.

For sure, they seemed to be agreeing. “The Zone of Interest” deserves all the awards it can get.

It is, perhaps, a shallow thing to say in response to a film like “The Zone of Interest,” a rigorous slice-of-life drama about Nazi officer Rudolf Höss and his family, who literally lived next door to the infamous death camp Auschwitz, raising kids and throwing garden parties while, on the other side of the wall, over one-million people were being systematically murdered and incinerated. But as the film came to its metaphorically complex conclusion, I found that I needed to say something, anything, out loud.

Perhaps it was to snap the overwhelming sense of tension I was still in the grip of as Mica Levi’s soul-shredding musical score continued to play and the theater staff silently moved chairs onto the stage for the post-film interview with actor Christian Friedel, who portrayed Höss. As it turns out, I might have been correct about “The Zone of Interest” and its Oscar chances. Last week, the film received five Academy Awards nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, Best Sound and Best Adapted Screenplay. Sandra Hüller ‒ who plays Höss’ icy, upwardly mobile wife Hedwig ‒ was nominated for her starring role in another film in Best Motion Picture contention, France’s twisty courtroom thriller “Anatomy of a Fall.”

The night I saw the film for the first time at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center, on the second day of the popular annual film festival, actor Friedel was warmly welcomed by the crowd, rewarding him with a standing ovation as he took the stage to answer some questions. The majority of these were about how he prepared to play such a repellent true-life character as Höss, if taking such a role was emotionally challenging, how the film itself was made ‒ and how he was offered the role to begin with.

“I had an offer from a casting director for a project by Jonathan Glazer, without knowing the script and without knowing the role,” explained Friedel, who is well-known in Germany for the ongoing series “Babylon Berlin,” but lesser known in England, where director Glazer (“Sexy Beast,” “Birth”) lives and works. “All I knew was that it was a new project by Jonathan Glazer, so I was really curious, and I had to decide whether to do the selfie in English or in German. I decided to do it in German because it’s more natural. I think this was good.”

Glazer, it turned out, does not speak German. Though initially weighing the options of making the film in English, he would eventually decide to tell the story in German, with subtitles, to more effectively ground the movie in as much accuracy as possible.

"He can feel the truth, he can hear it,“ Friedel said of being directed by someone who doesn’t know the language you are speaking in each scene.

At the point he decided to submit his audition in German, Friedel still did not know what the project was. He certainly had no idea he was about to play one of history’s most evil, notorious and methodical mass murderers.

“I then had an invitation to come visit Jonathan in a pub in London, and then I heard for the first time this incredible story,” he told the audience. “I didn’t know the fact that this family lived very close to the concentration camp. Jonathan shared with me his thoughts, his vision, and some very rare photographs of the family. And I read the script for the first time, and i was a phenomenal script. Very precise. And for me it was clear I wanted to be part of Jonathan’s vision. I am really grateful that now I am part of that vision.”

The filming itself was unconventional, in that Glazer embedded cameras into the set so as to be essentially invisible, and watched the actors live out each scene as naturally as possible, almost as if they were being secretly recorded.

“Most of the time we were alone on the set without technical interruption,” explained Friedel. “We had all the time in the world to create the characters and search for the truth. It was a different kind of acting. We weren’t allowed to ‘act,’ we were allowed to find ourselves in the characters. It was a long and intense way to do this movie, and it was a long and deep journey to dive into the darkness of this character. I spent two years with this character inside of me. It was quite a process to shake him out of my body afterward. It was really, really tough, but I’m so grateful for this journey.”