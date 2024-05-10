Harlan Osborne

Gorillas, ring-tailed lemurs and red pandas were roaming through the minds and imaginations of Liberty School’s students recently, along with elephants, zebras and giraffes. It was Adventure Day at the 167-year-old elementary school, where small groups of students called “families” rotated through designated learning “stations,” creating animal art, playing zoo bingo, imitating animal antics and displaying their knowledge of zoo inhabitants.

The activities were the culmination of a year-long study plan where each “family” ‒ made up of a combination of students from each grade ‒ studied the traits of various zoo animals in preparation for a May 31st school-led field trip to the San Francisco Zoo.

Established in 2007, by “field trip specialist” Sherry Wright and school staff, Adventure Day is an all-school learning project, an annual event focusing on a different theme each year, such as fine arts, marine biology and ecology, and ending with a coordinated field trip. This year’s theme is zoology. The fun-filled program combines hands-on participation from the students with unique presentations by the teachers.

At one of the stations, Animal Rocks, first-grade teacher Jolene Baxman asked students to select an oval rock to which they attached cut-out, colored paper body parts of lions, elephants, zebras or monkeys.

“This is over the top,” remarked Wright. “Lots of preparation and nurturing went into this.”

At the yoga station, excited kids removed their shoes and stood on blue yoga mats, as resource specialist Molly Sheedy led them through stretching, arching and balancing routines that imitated each of the 10 animals they’ve studied.

“Find your happy balance,” Sheedy softly coaxed, as they rocked on their feet and waddled like penguins. “It’s a good way for them to notice each animal’s mannerisms,” she said.

Third-grade teacher Julie Tunzi led the Animal Adaptations station, where she asked, “What animals use their sense of smell to find food?” A number of hands shot into the air as there was a chorus of “snake!”

“What animals spend most of their time underwater, but breathe air?” she questioned. “River otter,” responded the students.

Tonita Barajas, who teaches second and third grade, called out the names of zoo animals in Zoo Bingo, where each student marks a bingo card depicting animal pictures. The prizes for winning were, what else, gummy bears.

Zoo rules and fun facts were discussed at Jordyn Bacon’s station, beginning with zoo behavior such as feeding or mimicking the animals. She encouraged each family to recite 10 animals they’ve learned about and to choose 26 animals, each starting with a different letter. For snacks, she handed out packets of animal crackers.

Fifth-grade teachers Michael Brill and Lisa Jack, demonstrated Animal Art in a room with crafted replicas of a giraffe and a zebra, and helped others cut out stripes and spots to glue to the sides of the animals.

With the aroma of fresh-baked muffins wafting through the room, Felicia Sapiane’s cooking station was a big hit. Chocolate chip-zucchini muffins, renamed zoochini muffins, were on the menu, requiring hands-on shredding, measuring, mixing and baking skills. When they came out of the oven, each batch was offered to the next family.

Jenna Leal, a former fourth-grade student of Wright’s, had planned to take over her class when Wright retired in 2006. A weekly volunteer at the school and president of the board of trustees, Leal instead landed a job with the California Department of Agriculture.

At the Animal Geography station, sixth-grade teacher Judy Bowser helped locate the countries where the 10 featured animals live and students placed stickers on those countries on a world map.

Animal puzzles were assembled by combining an array of various shapes at Katy Lundy’s Pattern Block station.

On the playground, PE instructor Krista Lewis and kindergarten teacher Lori Bianchini, who’s been at Liberty School for 23 years, urged the students to mimic animal antics: walking like a giraffe, hopping like a kangaroo and running like a rhinoceros.

The session ended with everyone sporting wide-eyed smiles and loads of new knowledge sure to enhance their May 31st field-trip.

“I thought everything went great,” said Liberty Principal Chris Rafanelli. “All the kids learned something new. It’s days like this that make memories.”

Here are some comments made by the students.

“I learned that turtles can live up to 250 years,” said sixth-grader Clay. “At the zoo I want to see if the chimps use tools.”

Fifth-grader, Anaiah found the red panda and the gorilla interesting and she said she liked, “walking outside on the bucket stilts.”

“I liked the koala and the ring-tailed lemur,” said Callie, a fourth-grader.

Ashlynn, also in the fourth grade said, “I learned gorillas are really big and like to hang out on the ground, and ring-tailed lemurs have big, black and white, bushy tails.”

Blaine, who’s in kindergarten, learned that sloths hang upside down.

“I liked putting stripes on the giraffe and spots on the zebra,” Blaine said.

Coordinator Wright was also wearing a smile.

“I’m so pleased with the teachers,” Wright said, smiling. “They did such a good job.”

To view more photographs from Kim Arfsten’s life, find this story online on Petaluma360.com. Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at harlan@sonic.net.