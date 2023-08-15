Ann Patchett’s ‘Tom Lake’ is Petaluma’s No. 1 book

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 24-30, 2023

Ever since the page-turning drama “Bel Canto” turned Ann Patchett into a literary superstar in 2002, she has alternated a string of captivating novels with delightfully unpredictable memoirs and sprightly collections of deeply personal essays. The last time she delivered a novel was 2019, and the delectably rich and bittersweet “The Dutch House” did not disappoint.

With the brand new “Tom Lake,” a breathtaking love song to the powers of storytelling, memory and summer stock theater, Patchett – after a four year wait – has finally given us a new novel, which immediately popped into the No. 1 spot on the Petaluma bestselling books list.

Back to “Tom Lake” in a moment.

During the four years that fans waited patiently for a new fiction offering from Patchett, they were at least happily surprised, in late 2021, by the remarkable essay collection “These Precious Days,” much of it written or revised by Patchett during the early days of the pandemic. Along with a lovely piece on how Snoopy (the Peanuts character) inspired her to become a writer, and another, a real stunner, about the three fathers in her life (one biological, two of the step variety) and a revealing photo of them together that she somewhat sneakily arranged to have taken at a wedding, the collection revolves around the title essay.

Originally appearing in the Atlantic in Jan. 2021, it describes her growing friendship with Tom Hank’s personal assistant Sookie Raphael, with whom she and her husband unexpectedly ended up quarantining at the start of the COVID-19 breakout. Though they barely knew one another, Raphael had accepted an offer to stay with Patchett while undergoing treatment for cancer at a nearby medical center. When the pandemic happened, the stay was extended for months, altering everyone’s lives in unpredictable ways. How Patchett relates the story is borderline miraculous – and a perfect example of why her fans love her writing so much – so I will resist saying more in hopes that my reluctance to spoil anything will encourage you to seek out the book (authors and bookstores must be supported!) or find it online on the Atlantic website. That’s where millions of people found it and shared it as the pandemic moved into its second year, with institutions still shuttered across the country and the death count continuing to climb.

In some undeniable way, that essay became a kind of literary flotation device for readers desperate for something to keep their hopes afloat during a frightening and frustrating time. It has become, with no exaggeration, one of the most beautiful and important pieces of writing I have ever read – and I’ve now read it at least a dozen times, just to savor Patchett’s achingly humane wordsmithery.

With “Tom Lake,” she returns to fiction with the story of Lara Nelson, a farmer – who once dreamed of becoming an actor – as she isolated with her family on a Michigan orchard. When she is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake, she embarks on a journey through memory and time. While selectively choosing what to reveal and what to keep to herself, Lara recounts a tale as full of surprising and hilariously painful truths as one would expect from a novel by Ann Patchett.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Tom Lake,’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with a world-famous, recently-deceased actor.

2. ‘American Prometheus,’ by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin – ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,’ is a riveting examination of the life of atomic bomb creator Oppenheimer.

3. ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,’ by James McBride – From the author of 2020’s “Deacon King Kong” comes the story Chicken Hill, once a thriving Pennsylvania community of Black and Jewish Americans, and the small Jewish grocery store at its literal and cultural center.

4. ‘Legends & Lattes,’ by Travis Baldree – This charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem follows a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffeeshop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book.