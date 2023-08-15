Ann Patchett’s ‘Tom Lake’ is Petaluma’s No. 1 book

Author’s work ranges from astonishing novels to equally breathtaking memoirs.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 15, 2023, 12:19AM

The top selling titles at Copperfield's Books, in Petaluma, for the week of July 24-30, 2023

Ever since the page-turning drama “Bel Canto” turned Ann Patchett into a literary superstar in 2002, she has alternated a string of captivating novels with delightfully unpredictable memoirs and sprightly collections of deeply personal essays. The last time she delivered a novel was 2019, and the delectably rich and bittersweet “The Dutch House” did not disappoint.

With the brand new “Tom Lake,” a breathtaking love song to the powers of storytelling, memory and summer stock theater, Patchett – after a four year wait – has finally given us a new novel, which immediately popped into the No. 1 spot on the Petaluma bestselling books list.

During the four years that fans waited patiently for a new fiction offering from Patchett, they were at least happily surprised, in late 2021, by the remarkable essay collection “These Precious Days,” much of it written or revised by Patchett during the early days of the pandemic. Along with a lovely piece on how Snoopy (the Peanuts character) inspired her to become a writer, and another, a real stunner, about the three fathers in her life (one biological, two of the step variety) and a revealing photo of them together that she somewhat sneakily arranged to have taken at a wedding, the collection revolves around the title essay.

Originally appearing in the Atlantic in Jan. 2021, it describes her growing friendship with Tom Hank’s personal assistant Sookie Raphael, with whom she and her husband unexpectedly ended up quarantining at the start of the COVID-19 breakout. Though they barely knew one another, Raphael had accepted an offer to stay with Patchett while undergoing treatment for cancer at a nearby medical center. When the pandemic happened, the stay was extended for months, altering everyone’s lives in unpredictable ways. How Patchett relates the story is borderline miraculous – and a perfect example of why her fans love her writing so much – so I will resist saying more in hopes that my reluctance to spoil anything will encourage you to seek out the book (authors and bookstores must be supported!) or find it online on the Atlantic website. That’s where millions of people found it and shared it as the pandemic moved into its second year, with institutions still shuttered across the country and the death count continuing to climb.

In some undeniable way, that essay became a kind of literary flotation device for readers desperate for something to keep their hopes afloat during a frightening and frustrating time. It has become, with no exaggeration, one of the most beautiful and important pieces of writing I have ever read – and I’ve now read it at least a dozen times, just to savor Patchett’s achingly humane wordsmithery.

With “Tom Lake,” she returns to fiction with the story of Lara Nelson, a farmer – who once dreamed of becoming an actor – as she isolated with her family on a Michigan orchard. When she is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with Peter Duke, a world-famous, recently-deceased actor she once had a fling with while a member of a summer stock theater company known as Tom Lake, she embarks on a journey through memory and time. While selectively choosing what to reveal and what to keep to herself, Lara recounts a tale as full of surprising and hilariously painful truths as one would expect from a novel by Ann Patchett.

1. ‘Tom Lake,’ by Ann Patchett – In the midst of the pandemic, Lara Nelson, isolating with her family on a Michigan orchard, is persuaded to share the story of her long-ago romance with a world-famous, recently-deceased actor.

2. ‘American Prometheus,’ by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin – ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,’ is a riveting examination of the life of atomic bomb creator Oppenheimer.

3. ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,’ by James McBride – From the author of 2020’s “Deacon King Kong” comes the story Chicken Hill, once a thriving Pennsylvania community of Black and Jewish Americans, and the small Jewish grocery store at its literal and cultural center.

4. ‘Legends & Lattes,’ by Travis Baldree – This charmingly quirky and eccentric fantasy gem follows a warrior orc seeking a quieter life by opening a coffeeshop in a city where coffee is as rare as a book.

5. ‘The Bereaved,’ by Julia Park Tracey – Formerly of Penngrove, Park Tracey’s new historical novel – based on events in her own family – is a breathtaking narrative of one woman attempting to regain her children after they are sent away through the notorious Orphan Train program of the 1800s.

6. ‘Lessons,’ by Ian McEwan – A decade-spanning tale of a barely-employed lounge pianist, battling memories of a complex, struggle-filled life, with a story that begins in WWII England and stretches to pandemic-era New York.

7. ‘The Sewing Girl’s Tale,’ by John Wood Sweet – Subtitled, “A Story of Crime and Consequences in Revolutionary America,” this detailed historical exploration tells the true story of Lanah Sawyer, who broke acceptable conventions in 1793 when she took a serial sexual predator to court, accusing him of rape, sparking a public sensation in which many (mostly men) defended the accused and others (mostly women) saw the accuser as a symbol of inequality and double-standards in a country recently founded on principles of freedom.

8. ‘How to Survive History,’ by Cody Cassidy – From the author of “Who Ate the First Oyster,” this entertaining nonfiction page-turner is best described by its vigorous subtitle: “How to Outrun a Tyrannosaurus, Escape Pompeii, Get Off the Titanic and Survive the Rest of History's Deadliest Catastrophes.”

9. ‘The Wager,’ by David Grann – Subtitled “A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” this new historical thriller from the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon” tells the true story of the British vessel The Wager, which was shipwrecked in 1741, its survivors eventually pitted against each other on a deserted island.

10. ‘The Man Who Could Move Clouds,’ by Ingrid Rojas Contreras – This mysterious, lyrical memoir from author of the novel “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” surrounds a visit to Ocaña, Colombia with her mother, to disinter her healer-grandfather’s bones.

1. ‘Bluey: 5-Minute Stories,’ from Penguin Young Readers – Inspired by the popular Disney+ series “Bluey,” here’s a collection of stories designed to be read in 5 minutes.

2. ‘The Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ by Holly Jackson – As her high school’s senior project, a teenager attempts to prove the wrong person is in jail for a closed case murder in her small town, possibly drawing the attention of the real murderer.

3. ‘Front Desk,’ by Kelly Yang – Mia Tang, a fifth-grade Chinese immigrant whose family works at an American motel, pursues her love of writing while encountering hardships in the 1990s.

4. ‘Dad Jokes for Kids,’ by Jimmy Niro – What did the carrot say to the broccoli? Nothing. Vegetables can't talk. If that made you laugh, you’ll love this book.

5. ‘The Time of Green Magic,’ by Hilary McKay – Abigail, 11, struggles to adapt to her blended family in England, as she discovers that their new ivy-covered home might contain magical secrets, possibly bringing elements of favorite books to life, with good and bad results.

6. ‘The Bad Guys,’ by Aaron Blabey – They’re big, they’re bad, and their sequels keep appearing on the bestseller list. This is the one that started it all.

7. ‘The Wednesday Wars,’ by Gary Schmidt – A 2007 novel from the author of “Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy,” this delightful fictional comedy-drama follows the only Presbyterian at a 1967 junior high, whose Wednesdays – during which all the other kids either attend Hebrew classes or Catechism – are spent with the prickly Shakespeare-loving Mrs. Baker.

8. ‘Red Jacket,’ by Bob Holt – A charming picture book about a bland little sea gull transformed by the discovery of a “swanky stylish” coat.

9. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Ugly Truth,’ by Jeff Kinney – More adventures of Greg, a wimpy kid.

10. ‘Sometimes It’s Nice to Be Alone,’ by Amy Hest – With illustrations by Philip Stead, this charmer of a picture book follows a little girl and her imaginary elephant friend.

