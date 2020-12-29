Anna’s Seafood expands to include Lakeville restaurant

Although not entirely new, the rumors are true that Anna’s Seafood is not only moving to a more central location, but is expanding to offer a menu of prepared items for onsite or in-home dining. Although owner Annalicia Svedise and I have been playing phone tag for the past couple of weeks, she posted this past weekend to her social media pages that the new location is currently being built out as a, “Petaluma super fish market and fish restaurant in the making,” located at 901 Lakeville St., at the corner of Lindberg Lane, across Lakeville from G&C Autobody. The new spot has been in the works for a while, but this week is the final move, which helped to explain Anna’s Dec. 26 Facebook post: “We are not doing any deliveries pickups or online orders today tomorrow or this whole next week.” When they do reopen, they will have live tanks for fish and crab and plan to have tons of outdoor seating for post-SIP diners.

Guiltless Gourmet meal delivery

With so many talented chefs based here in the Petaluma area, it should come as no surprise that another of our local chefs is delivering gourmet meals right to your door. However, when an administrator of the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook posts about a new find, I take notice. Barbara Robbe posted, “We just had a delicious pot roast dinner from Guiltless Gourmet here in Petaluma. Melanie Burkett is the chef and I feel so lucky to have found her. The bonus was that it was delivered to our porch. She also does a soup club that sounds wonderful for the long winter months ahead.”

Chef Mel offers deliveries both here in Petaluma, as well as out into the areas surrounding Point Reyes. Chef Mel posted to social media that her website is coming, but from the rave reviews her food is getting, I wouldn’t wait around for that and would instead get on her email list by contacting her at chefmelbur@gmail.com. Menus come out on Monday, order and payment deadlines are Wednesday by 3 p.m. and deliveries are Friday.

According to the order page, “We are dedicated to delivering delicious, nutritious soups, stews and casseroles during these trying times. We offer the comfort of mind in knowing that your food is prepared by an individual, in a sanitized kitchen and delivered to your doorstep using every caution necessary in handling. In addition, our food is made with love, and careful attention. From the way the stock is made, down to every ingredient that goes into our food, we think about it all. We source from local farmers, artisans and producers to bring the community in a tight circle.”

“OMG delicious,” Sam Britton commented on Barbara’s post. “We have fallen in love with her [gluten free], veggie options. This beef stew was the best.”

Cathy Henley Yarger followed up with, “Chef Mel Melanie Burkett is amazing. Love all her food (and I’m picky).”

Ice cream truck

Weather be damned, in my book it’s always a good time for ice cream. And Oskey’s Ice Cream Truck has brought street service ice cream runs back to our Petaluma neighborhoods. From the looks of their Facebook page, they have the city split into zones, so now it is just a matter of figuring out which days the truck will be rolling through your neighborhood. Oskey’s also offers special sidewalk-side birthday deliveries. Contact them at oskeysicecream@gmail.com for more information.

Christmas break-ins

Several small, family-owned businesses were broken into in the late-night hours of Christmas night, including the Bagel Mill. Unfortunately, the damages related to broken doors and stolen cash registers likely far exceeds the actual cash stolen in those registers. Bagel Mill posted a message to their Facebook page early Sunday morning saying their baker had arrived to a shattered front door.

“Nothing major was stolen besides our register, and everyone is safe. They also broke into several other businesses downtown. We've decided to close this Sunday, Dec. 27, while we wait for our new register and deal with the repairs. We hope to be back open as normal on Wednesday. It takes more than broken glass to keep us down,” they posted.

I am sure that any extra support we can show Bagel Mill right now will be greatly appreciated. Bagel Mill can be ordered directly for pick-up or delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi, both through thebagelmill.com.

New Year’s Day Brunch Kit

Pearl is offering a New Year's Day Brunch Kit. We just had their Feast of Seven Fishes for Christmas Eve and it was excellent, as are all the dine-in and take-out meals we get from Pearl. If you are interested, I'd call the restaurant sooner rather than later as they usually sell out to their regulars without ever having to advertise. This is your chance to sneak onto that list. Each "kit" is $30, feeds one person, with add-on drinks of either Meyer lemon mimosas and/or Persian mug (café americano, touch of maple, rosewater whipped cream). Although the order deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. for pickups on New Year’s Day between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., a limited number of “day-of” kits will also be available. Pearl will not be offering the regular menu that day and with a limited supply of extra ingredients a call that morning would be wise if you still want to get in on this. Call 559-5187.

The NYDBK starts with a honeyed yogurt & black sesame granola parfait. Then you choose from 1) preserved lemon ricotta pancakes with fresh cranberries and a fried egg, 2) Moroccan-style croque madam with leg of lamb and pomegranate tahini, or 3) buckwheat polenta with a spiced chicken ragout. Because we can’t decide, we’re ordering all three, figuring it will be nice to have some left-overs for the long weekend.

Coffee correction

I posted in last week’s column that Petaluma Coffee & Tea had reopened and, according to their Facebook post, were also going to start offering Sunday hours. However, as of this past Sunday, Dec. 27, when we arrived for coffee a little after 9 a.m. (the listed opening time), there was nobody to be seen. Maybe they are planning to roll out their expanded hours in the New Year, but until you hear otherwise, I would recommend calling before heading down for a Sunday morning cup of Joe.