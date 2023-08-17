Starting with the youngest, Stockhome is celebrating its 5-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion has released a new and revamped menu.

Although there are a lot of old favorites on that menu, there are also new plates – of both fresh veggies and classic meat dishes – that have us salivating for our next Stockhome visit. Additionally, the layout of the menu makes it much easier to order online, with everything broken down into categories such as small plates, medium plates, Swedish classics, specials, kebab plates, salads, pita wraps, from the grill, pizza, and even an extensive vegan category. (For those wondering what fried Halloumi is, as we were during our last visit, it is sheep milk cheese from Cyprus that is fried and topped with chermoula and watercress.) Stockhome even offers family pick-up meals in both meat (meatballs) and vegan (meze) options.

Visit the restaurant in person at the corner of Western Avenue and Liberty Street, or online at www.stockhomepetaluma.com. Orders can also be placed for delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi.

Meanwhile, Sax’s Joint is inviting everyone to come celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m., with music, dancing, beer and wine, and your choice of either a BBQ rib eye or chicken dinner. Tickets are available for purchase in advance at the 317 Petaluma Blvd S. diner, or for $5 more on the night of the event. However, if you have ever seen the long lines at Sax’s, you can guess that this will likely sell out, so I would recommend getting your tickets early. The Sax’s ladies know how to throw a party, and this is one you will not want to miss.

For a golden anniversary, Bivalve Dairy is inviting guests to experience farm life at The Bianchini Ranch – home to Bivalve Dairy for the past 50 years – on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. On this “Farm Field Day,” guests will get to taste the flavors of the season, play games, check out tractors, pick berries, and meet baby calves – all while enjoying the incredible views of Tomales Bay. Search “Celebrating 50 Years of Ranching at Bivalve” on Facebook or Eventbrite to purchase tickets.

Finally, Ernie’s Tin Bar is celebrating 100 years of parching the thirst of weary travelers as they head up Lakeville Highway into Petaluma. While supplies last, guests can enjoy two anniversary collaboration beers – a saison from Russian River Brewing and a West Coast IPA from Pizza Port in Carlsbad.