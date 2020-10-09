Annual Bird-a-Thon now flying in Petaluma

Birds fly high with little effort (penguins, kiwis and ostriches excepted), but nonprofits founded to study birds have to work a lot harder have to work hard to reach the heights of fundraising sometimes necessary to continue their valuable work. Petaluma’s Point Blue Conservation Science depends on community support to continue its mission of research and advocacy for our avian neighbors.

One way it accomplishes this is through the Rich Stallcup Bird-a-Thon (now in its 42nd year), in which participants sign up to spend 24-hours identifying as many birds as they can — that’s called “birding” — from wherever they happen to be. The money-raising part comes from the friends and family and associates you sign up to make a donation to support your mathematically ornithological enterprise.

“As a participant,” states a recent Point Blue call for registrants, “you may bird in any location for up to 24 hours, sometime during the period of September 15 to October 15. Choose to count as many species of birds as you can identify, either by sight or by sound.”

Point Blue is also hosting virtual gatherings for Rich Stallcup Bird-a-THoin participants and counters throughout the month. Find out more as PointBlue.org/events.

You can also make a flat donation to Point Blue. For a minimum of $50, you will receive Point Blue membership benefits including a subscription the nonprofit’s Quarterly magazine and invitations to science presentations, bird and nature walks led by expert ecologists and educators.

For more information, visit PointBlue.org/birdathon.