Annual Inclusion Festival seeking financial support

Inclusion Compass, a local nonprofit dedicated to fostering community inclusion for children, is making plans for its annual Inclusion Festival, scheduled for May 11 at the Petaluma Community Center.

“The Inclusion Festival is a vital event in our community,” says Emily Hope Parker, president of Inclusive Compass and founder of the festival, who describes the event as “bringing together a wide range of local children, both with and without disabilities, to celebrate diversity and enjoy performances from diverse artists. We believe it’s crucial to highlight the importance of inclusivity and representation, especially for individuals with disabilities.”

According to Parker, the organization is facing a “critical funding shortfall” for the festival, and is reaching out to the community for financial assistance.

Donations can be made at Inclusivecompass.com/nonprofit.