Annual preparedness Faire set for this weekend

For the 10th year, the annual Petaluma Community Emergency Preparedness Fair will take place at Walnut Park (corner of Petaluma Blvd and D Street), on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. With public awareness at a heightened level due to recent earthquakes, lightning storms and the lingering possibility of fires, the year event will provide plenty of information and safety tips at an array of booths and tables set up around the park.

Expected to participate are the Petaluma Fire and Police Departments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Red Cross, the US Coast Guard, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Emergency Management, the California Highway Patrol, Veterans of Foreign Wars/American Legion, and local Girl Scouts and BSA Scouts.

Attendees can pick up first aid and emergency survival kits, with a free “Emergency GIft” for the first 100 families, and can watch free hands-on demonstrations of CPR, first aid, emergency survival camping and Dutch Oven cooking. There will be a barbecue lunch for sale, along with other snacks and drinks. The annual event is presented by BSA Troop 9, Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma FD and the Petaluma Mayor’s Office.

For more information visit SoCoEmergency.org.