Annual Rock ‘n Bowl fundraiser announced for 2023

One of Petaluma’s most beloved and anticipated charity events returns on Friday, March 24, as Petaluma People Services Center rolls out its 29th annual Rock ‘n Bowl event. This year titled “The Big LeBOWLski,” the Lebowski-themed party includes a day-long bowling tournament held at AMF Bowling Center, beginning at 8 a.m.

“We have all been waiting to have some fun, and March 24 is going to be just what the Dude ordered,” says a recent news release distributed by PPSC.

“Put together a team of five bowlers. It is fun and easy to do. Come up with a great team name. There is a prize for that. Ask your co-workers, and your family, and get sponsors to raise the team money. If you raise over and beyond your targeted amount, there is a prize for that too.”

Money raised from this event supports the 90+ programs of PPSC and the people of Petaluma and Sonoma County. To register a team visit PetalumaPeople.org.