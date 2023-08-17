Another library food swap this weekend

As a way of serving the community by reducing food waste, promoting sharing and building a stronger sense of community, the local service organization 350 Petaluma has been teaming up with the Petaluma Regional Library for a monthly Produce and Pantry Food Share program.

Individuals and groups are invited to drop off any leftover food from 10 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, during which anyone in need is invited to stop by and take whatever they can use.

The next food swap takes place Saturday, Aug. 19, and continues on the third Saturday of every month.