Another niche (offering) in the wall

It’s one of Petaluma’s most entertaining mysteries.

Someone, or possibly several someones, have been regularly placing small items inside three rectangular niches formed by missing bricks in a wall between the Keller Street parking garage and Kentucky Street. The items range from small deposits of trash — gum wrappers, paper cups, wadded up flyers, bottle-caps — to genuine treasures: tiny figurines and toys, little notes or inspirational messages, the occasional paperback book, and even a rubber spider puppet (which might have given some passerby a bit of a shock).

These niche offerings rarely stay for long, removed as quickly as they are placed there, leaving many of wondering, who’s doing this?

For an upcoming story in the Argus-Courier, we’d love to hear from anyone who’s “fed the niche” in the past, or perhaps been the beneficiary of these random gifts. Maybe you’ve taken a picture. We’d love to see it. Please help us chronicle this delightfully odd phenomenon, by sending any information, photos, stories or details you might have to Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.