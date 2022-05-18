Subscribe

Another niche (offering) in the wall

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 18, 2022, 11:15AM

It’s one of Petaluma’s most entertaining mysteries.

Someone, or possibly several someones, have been regularly placing small items inside three rectangular niches formed by missing bricks in a wall between the Keller Street parking garage and Kentucky Street. The items range from small deposits of trash — gum wrappers, paper cups, wadded up flyers, bottle-caps — to genuine treasures: tiny figurines and toys, little notes or inspirational messages, the occasional paperback book, and even a rubber spider puppet (which might have given some passerby a bit of a shock).

These niche offerings rarely stay for long, removed as quickly as they are placed there, leaving many of wondering, who’s doing this?

For an upcoming story in the Argus-Courier, we’d love to hear from anyone who’s “fed the niche” in the past, or perhaps been the beneficiary of these random gifts. Maybe you’ve taken a picture. We’d love to see it. Please help us chronicle this delightfully odd phenomenon, by sending any information, photos, stories or details you might have to Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette