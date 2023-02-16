This year’s Black history exhibit organized by Petaluma Blacks for Community Development (PBCD), running through March 26 at the History Museum, is called “From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance.” This evocative exhibit blends local and national Black history, and invites visitors to reflect on what was done, and perhaps to take action.

How can a nation heal from the brutal institution of slavery? What is the path forward when Black people continue to bear the brunt of vast inequities in almost all areas of American life?

For Japanese American communities, February is also a time for reflection and action. Recently, board members of the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) unanimously voted to endorse H.R. 40, a House and Senate bill named numbered for the 40 acres that were promised to freed slaves so that they could rebuild their lives.

This idea was initiated during the Civil War and some land redistribution did occur under military jurisdiction. However, federal and state policy in the Reconstruction era emphasized wage labor, not land ownership, for Black people. Indeed, Black land ownership peaked in 1910, and much land was returned to white owners.

The JACL’s endorsement of H.R.40 is linked to reflection on what the 1988 Civil Liberties Act, which provided for reparations to Japanese Americans, has meant for the community, and why it’s important that they support H.R. 40 today.

On February 19, 1942, with the stroke of a pen, President Roosevelt set in motion the removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent, most of them American citizens. Before World War II, Sonoma County was home to a thriving Japanese American farming community, which disappeared almost overnight. Most Japanese American families from this area were incarcerated at Amache Camp, Colorado, and were not released until after the war was over.

“Many people didn’t talk about it,” says Phyllis Tajii, a JACL board member. The trauma and stigma of their experience left them with a deep sense of shame. “My grandfather, Bunzo Fujimoto, lost almost everything. He tried to take his own life while he was in the camp,” Tajii says. “He survived, but he was never the same again.”

In contrast to Tajii’s parents and grandparents, the children of camp survivors were willing to speak up. Inspired by powerful social movements of the 1960s and ‘70s – the Civil Rights movement, antiwar movement, and Black Power movements – younger Japanese Americans began to organize to seek justice for their parents and grandparents. Their collective efforts, which included the backing of the Congressional Black Caucus, led to the passage of a bipartisan bill to create a Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians.

“In the ‘70s, we used to have Sushi nights at Enmanji Buddhist Temple in Sebastopol to raise funds for the redress movement,” Tajii remembers. She says there weren’t any places where you could get sushi in those days, so these events were especially popular.

“A lot of Americans didn’t know what happened to our community during the war, how it affected people,” Tajii says.

The Commission played a critical role in shining a light on wartime injustices.

The commission held hearings around the country gathering testimony from more than 750 witnesses. It was a watershed moment, when one after another, Japanese American camp survivors who were initially reluctant, stood at the microphone to talk publicly about what had happened to them.

In 1982, the Commission concluded that the mass incarceration of the Japanese American community was a result of “race prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership.” This provided crucial evidence for the 1988 bipartisan bill, signed by President Ronald Reagan. It gave camp survivors $20,000 in reparations and a formal apology from the President. It also provided funds for educational programs, though this turned out to be much less than originally proposed.

The money was important, especially for first generation Japanese immigrants who had a hard time rebuilding their lives after the war, but the apology was equally or more important for many, including those who fought in the U.S. military even while their families were incarcerated. Unfortunately, this bill excluded 2,200 people of Japanese ancestry from 13 Latin American countries who were forcibly relocated to the United States during World War II and imprisoned in U.S. camps as part of a prisoner exchange policy.

However, despite some limitations, redress to Japanese American citizens set an important precedent in attempting to restore justice after the nation had violated their rights. A year later, in 1989, Representative John Conyers introduced H.R. 40, to establish a Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans, modeled on redress for Japanese Americans. Conyers continued to reintroduce the bill for 30 years until his retirement.

Now Congresswoman Sheila Jackson has picked up this task. Recently, support for the Bill has grown, thanks to the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement. Senator Cory Booker introduced a companion Senate Bill in 2019, garnering even more support.

“I want to see federal reparations for Black people,” says Faith Ross, a descendant of enslaved people. Ross has organized educational and cultural events on Black history for many years. At the heart of her passion to educate the public about Black communities and to end racism is so that her grandchildren and her great grandchildren can live in a more just world.

Ross is not alone in believing that reparations are necessary to address the persistent generational equity gap, based on systemic racism in all areas of American life that has blocked Black people from building wealth. For example, on average, Black people’s net worth is about 10 percent of white people’s, and is getting worse.

“I think a lot of the public doesn’t understand what H.R.40 is meant to do,” says Ross. “The bill would form a panel to study exactly what happened in history, and what has continued to affect those who were enslaved. We have to study and find a path to heal. It’s been long overdue since 1619,” Ross adds, referring to the enslavement of African people in American colonies, which became a foundation of the nation.

“For healing to happen, we need a change,“ she says. “The federal government should apologize and offer atonement to Black people as they did for Japanese Americans.”

Tajii agrees.

“When you make a mistake,” she says, “you apologize and you make amends. It’s the right thing to do.”

Lina Hoshino’s “Another Perspective” runs the third Friday of every month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier.