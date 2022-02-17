Another Perspective: Could dividing Petaluma make the city more inclusive?

Lina Hoshino

People of color have lived in Petaluma from before it became a city in 1858, but they’ve had almost no representation in the city government. Today, the east side of the Petaluma river is also more populous and almost a quarter of the city’s residents are people of color.

All the City Council members are white and living on the west side.

The planned transition from the current “at-large” system to a district-based voting system could change that. The city will be divided into six districts, each electing their own council representatives.

Petaluma’s neighbor, Rohnert Park, made this transition two years ago. Rohnert Park also had an all-white City Council when Willy Linares, a Latino candidate, and Jackie Elward, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, were elected in 2020. I asked Jackie Elward — mayor of Rohnert Park and a 42-year-old mother of three — to talk about her journey, what the City Council has been able to accomplish, and if she has any advice for Petaluma residents regarding district voting and running for office.

“I think representation is very important,” she said.

Over a quarter of Rohnert Park residents are people of color, and 17% were born outside the United States. Elward and Linares’ victories should not have been unusual, but were touted as historic. The timing of their victories suggests that Rohnert Park’s transition from an at-large voting system — widely criticized as a discriminatory voting practice that violates California Voting Rights Act — to the potentially more equitable district-based voting system may have resulted in a more inclusive election outcome.

Elward and her husband, John Ryan Elward, moved to Rohnert Park because they saw it as a great place to raise their children.

“There are nice parks for children in every neighborhood. I love Rohnert Park,” she said enthusiastically.

Elward was active in the community early on: serving on the school advisory board where she works at the Santa Rosa French American Charter School, helping at the Redwood Empire Food Bank and being involved in California School Employees Association Union.

Her extraordinary ascent to leadership began when she faced challenges as a Black mother. For example, she says her children were bullied at school because they looked different. Also, the bombardment of news reports about police killings of Black people added to the stress of their daily lives.

“Racism has taken a toll on our family,” Elward says, concerned about her children’s safety and their mental health. “I looked for solutions.”

But Elward believes that making life safe for Black children means addressing systemic racism – not just between individuals but at the societal level.

“If you want to see change, sometimes, you have to be the one to do it, because others may not do it for you,” she said. Elward first ran for City Council in 2018 when Rohnert Park still had an at-large voting system. She did not win.

Later, in the summer of 2020, in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, she led a local Black Lives Matter protest. It drew hundreds of people who marched to the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department — which houses the city’s fire and police department — demanding an end to the use of excessive force by the police. In an emotional plea, Elward asked the crowd, “Have you ever felt powerless about protecting your kids from those who are supposed to protect them?”

In the weeks that followed, the Rohnert Park City Council promised to make changes, but Elward saw little real difference. In the meantime, police killings continued to rise nationwide. According to Mapping Police Violence, Black and Brown people nearly three times more likely to be killed by police than white people.

Elward decided to run for a City Council seat in 2020 and surprised many people by defeating longtime council member Jake Mackenzie.

Bay Area Equity Atlas, a group that tracks racial equity in government representation, revealed that as of 2020, people of color made up only 34% of elected officials even though they represent 60% of the total population in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the North Bay. There are still many cities, like Petaluma, where a Black person has never been elected.

Elward says that Rohnert Park City Council has gotten a lot done on this issue recently. The city now retains an outside auditor to ensure greater accountability in the police department. In addition, following Petaluma’s lead, Rohnert Park worked with the city of Cotati to implement SAFE teams. The teams are an innovative way to respond to emergency calls about mental health crises or other non-violent situations and to dispatch appropriate services such as medical responders or counselors in a situation when armed police response is inappropriate.

It hasn’t always been easy. Mayor Elward and Vice Mayor Linares endured racist threats. Last year, Elward received a menacing phone call from a man using racial slurs and telling her to go back to Africa. Around the same time, someone set off fireworks in the garbage cans in front of Linares’ homes. Although she was shaken, Elward said such incidents have strengthened her resolve.

“Rohnert Park is my home. It is where I am raising my children,” she said. “I would say to people who are afraid to run for office, I understand. But, it’s time for people of color and all underrepresented people to step up for ourselves.”

Over the years there have been many “firsts” as our political institutions gradually become more representative of the country as a whole. Patsy Mink was the first Asian American woman and first woman of color elected to Congress, representing Hawaii. Shirley Chisolm was the first Black woman to serve in Congress and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s Presidential nomination. Sonia Sotomayor was the first Latina appointed to the Supreme Court. Jackie Elward and Willy Linares changed the composition of the City Council in Rohnert Park.

Perhaps district voting will also make Petaluma City Council more representative of everyone who lives here, too.

