’Anti-alien’ laws and peek-a-boo morality in 1913

Around the year 1900, thousands of Japanese began coming to the shores of California. It was a major labor force, who wanted to work in the fields with the hope of saving money and eventually leasing or even buying farmland themselves. It was their “American Dream” and by the end of 1913, over half of all vegetables brought to market in California had been grown by Japanese farm workers.

A family of Japanese farmers in Sonoma County, around the 1920s.

But, and this may sound familiar to you, Californians were soon complaining that their jobs were being taken away by these immigrants. So, in 1913, the California Legislature passed an Alien Land Law Act against Chinese, Korean and East Indian workers and farmers, but primarily against Japanese immigrants. The act prohibited said aliens from owning or even leasing agricultural land and was, of course, a means of discouraging immigration.

California Governor Hiram Johnson lobbied against it, but lost his cause by a big margin.

That was also the year the 16th amendment became law, allowing the US Government to assess income taxes to support, well, to support the US Government. It was the year thousands of women marched in Washington D.C. for Women’s Suffrage. It was the year the Lincoln Highway, stretching across 3,389 miles of America, connected New York City and San Francisco. And significantly, it was also the year that Henry Ford started the auto assembly line, to produce his low-priced “Model T” auto.

It was a year of much moral questioning, with Petaluma heavily engaged in that fray. Dress and cosmetic styles had started inching toward the wildness of the Roaring Twenties, even by 1913, and our Petaluma Courier editor Homer Wood had something poetic to say about that.

“Turn backward, oh time in your flight, give us a girl with skirts not so tight. Give us a girl whose charms are not exposed by too much peek-a-boo. Dress her in skirts the sun cannot shine through.”

(Kind of a spoil-sport, I think.)

Tango was among the dances local groups found salacious and immoral.

Popular new forms of sexy suggestive dance didn’t escape Homer’s poetic attentions either.

“Put Turkey-Trot capers and Hurdy-Gurdy and Bunny Hugs all on a level as products of hell, inspired by the devil,” he said.

Soon thereafter, a Petaluma ordinance was passed regulating dancing in halls, nickelodeons and on streets, prohibiting the Rag, the Tango, the Turkey Trot, the Texas Tommy, the Grizzly Bear, the Bunny Hug and the Walk-Back. The penalty was $50 bucks or 20 days in the pokey.

Or both.

“Ragging,” as it was sometimes called, had already been barred in Oakland and Walnut Creek and our local editor observed, “Agitation is good against this evil and vile practice, so detrimental to moral welfare. Let us feast our optics once more on the pure sweet woman of the days of yore.”

Our Women’s Christian Temperance Union applauded the comment – and that took some fun out of things here for a bit. But how to regulate these trends was another matter.

“Moralists will pay $2,” the editor said, “to see a young actress in tights on the stage, but will jump out of a third story window should they see the same in the drawing room.”

The Ziegfeld Follies in New York City was infamous for showing a lot of bare leg at the time. “Perhaps we should fall back on (actress) Billie Burke’s idea that modesty is a state of mind,” he opined. However, one lady’s letter to the Courier stated, “Whatever man doubted that women had courage, has lost his doubts to the recent developments in clothes.”

In an August editorial, editor Wood suggested “If Amelia Bloomer could come back to life long enough to see what women are doing to their skirts now, she might marvel how she had shocked the world in 1851 with the Bloomer Skirt. Today the slit-skirt triumphs and finds the public eager.”

Addressing our Agricultural people, editor Wood also commented, “The Feminist Movement has failed the overworked farmer’s wife and her desire to get away from the drudgery of the farm.” However, that campaign had been a battle against long established custom and the tradition of 50,000 U.S. farm households. Efforts to redefine a woman’s work on the farm actually did come about … but slowly.

And then there was the booze question.

In September, this item appeared in the Courier.

“Fred Keller, who conducts a saloon on the corner of Western and Kentucky, has been fined $150” that’s about $3,300 in today’s money – “by the Petaluma City Council for selling liquor to a woman.”

Aw, come on!

The advent of the automobile also brought new problems as another article complained about saying, “The increasing tendency toward ‘joy riding,’ in which liquor is usually an adjunct, is difficult to solve. Reckless auto drivers have become a menace to our community.”

In that same issue, however, was this headline.

“Horse Dashes Through A Window.”

According to the accompanying article, a buggy belonging to Fred Zimmerman was dashed onto the sidewalk by its horse, and into the window of Smith’s Barber Shop.

No one was injured … except the poor horse.

But speaking of horsey news, Petaluma carriage-maker (and our then mayor) W. Zartman passed the Mayoral reins over to saddle-maker A. Horwege that year too. The “auto thing” was real, but not yet all that dominant here yet.

1913 was, of course, the year Woodrow Wilson took over as President and one of his first chores was to create the Federal Reserve Act, which still regulates our economy today.

Stainless Steel was invented that year.

The R.J. Reynolds Co. brought out their Camel Cigarettes in a package.

And San Francisco’s gorgeous City Hall was built.

In Marin County, a huge fire on Mt. Tamalpais destroyed 5,000 acres and the Petaluma Courier predicted, “Mill Valley and Larkspur doomed!”

Amazingly though, even with primitive fire-fighting tools, there was no loss of life.

Death Valley California recorded the highest temperature (134 degrees) ever in U.S. history that year. The hit song was ”Snooky Ookums” (um?) and some prominent names in the news were Arthur Conan Doyle, Edna Ferber, Irving Berlin, Mack Sennett and a couple of psychiatric guys named Freud and Jung.

Oh. One upbeat item.

Krazy Kat cartoon debuted in 1913, too, an interesting transitional year, to be sure.