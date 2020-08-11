Antiracism themes stay strong on Top 10 list

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of August 3-August 9, 2020

For the first time since Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” was released a month ago, it’s not the No. 1 book in Petaluma. That distinction, this week, goes to bestselling author Layla F. Saad’s “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor.” Released to wide acclaim in January, the book - a 28-day guide to recognizing and reversing unconscious biases and privilege-based attitudes - has been climbing back up the bestseller charts all around the country over the last two months. It’s a strong reflection of what some are calling an unprecedented national consciousness-raising that so many books and audiobooks about race and racism are now appearing on the bestselling charts at the same time.

The nationwide trend is demonstrated throughout Petaluma’s own Fiction & Nonfiction Top 10, as well as on the Kids and Young Adults Top 10. On the former list , following Trump’s still-popular analysis of her uncle Donald’s psychological makeup (now at No. 2), is Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” (No. 3), a just-released book from the Pulitzer-winning author of "The Warmth of Other Suns,“ this one examining American hierarchical systems and how they continue to define our lives.

In the No. 4 spot is Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” followed by Brit Bennett’s critically acclaimed novel “The Vanishing Half,” a sweeping, multi-generational tale of one American family, in particular two sisters, each addressing issues of racial identity and bigotry in different ways.

On the Kids and Young Adults list, the new No. 1 is Stephanie Meyers’ “Midnight Sun,” a kind of sequel to her bestselling YA “Twilight Saga,” but also a reboot, as the whole steamy, vampires-in-love epic is retold through the eyes, mind-reading insights and centuries-old flashbacks of Edward Cullen.

In the No. 2 spot is another sequel, “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” a followup to last year’s popular “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” spin-off by Jeff Kinney. Next, at No. 3, is the Ibram X. Kendi’s YA guidebook “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” co-authored by Jason Reynolds (The “Track” series).

Alison Farrell’s delectable picture book “The Hike” is No. 4, and at No. 5 is Ian Boothby’s “Sparks! Double Dog Dare,” the second in a series of comic-style graphic novels about a pair of cats who control a mechanical superhero dog named Sparks.

For the complete Top 10 on both lists, see the full rundown below.

FICTION & NONFICTION

1. “Me and White Supremacy,” by Layla Saad

2. “Too Much and Never Enough,” by Mary Trump

3. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson

4. “How to Be an Antiracist,” by Ibram Kendi

5. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett

6. “White Fragility,” by Robin Diangelo

7. “The Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead

8. “March,” by John Lewis

9. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller

10. “My Grandmother's Hands,” by Resmaa Menakem

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Twilight Saga: Midnight Sun,” by Stephanie Meyer

2. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid 2: Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,” by Jeff Kinney

3. “Stamped,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram Kendi

4. “Hike,” by Alison Farrell

5. “Sparks! Double Dog Dare,” by Ian Boothby

6. “Jack at the Zoo,” by Mac Barnett

7. “Dog Man: Unleashed,” by Dav Pilkey

8. “The One and Only Bob,” by Katherine Applegate

9. “Children of Blood and Bone,” by Tomi Adeyemi

10. “City Spies,” by James Ponti

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, manager of Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma)