‘Apples Never Fall’ rises to No. 1 in Petaluma

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 15 – Aug. 21, 2022

Rising to the top spot after a few weeks clinging No. 4, Liane Moriarty’s “Apples Never Fall” is a deliciously twisty drama about a missing woman, filled with the kind of sneaky surprises one would expect from the author of “Six Perfect Strangers.”

The bestselling novel now sits atop a stack of books showing an eclectic range of interests among Petaluma readers, including two nature-themed nonfictions works: Ed Yong’s “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” (No. 2) and Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of the Plants” (No. 9).

Fantasy gets a strong showing with three titles on this week’s Top 10: Gege Akutami’s demon-battling Manga “Jujutsu Kaisen” Vol. 17 (No. 3), Samantha Shannon’s epic, 800-page feminist fantasy “The Priory of the Orange Tree” (No. 4) and Madeline Miller’s “Circe” (No. 7), a rich and imaginative reshaping of the tale from “The Odyssey” in which Odysseus meets a pig-keeping sorceress on a magical island.

Blends of family drama and romance appear in Colleen Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” (No. 5), Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Malibu Rising” (No. 8) and “My Sister, the Serial Killer” (No. 10) by Oyinkan Braithwaite.

With interest fueled by the current movie adaptation of “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (No. 6), a two-in-one package from the late author Paul Gallico pairs the novelette with “Mrs. Harris Goes the New York,” the adventures of an unstoppably optimistic London charwoman who keeps finding ways to have fun and adventure in a world that tend to overlook such people.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘ Apples Never Fall,’ by Liane Moriarty – The author of “Six Perfect Strangers” delivers a twisty mystery about a missing woman and the mysterious stranger she befriended before her disappearance.

2. ‘An Immense World,’ by Ed Yong – Critically acclaimed as one of 2022’s best natural history books, Yong’s “Immense World” is a deep dive into how an array of living organisms, from insects to fish to animals to birds, perceive the world, and what that reveals about the hidden realms all around us.

3. ‘Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 17,’ by Gege Akutami – In the 17th installment of this popular manga, Yuji continues his battle to save the world from cursed spirits.

4. ‘The Priory of the Orange Tree,’ by Samantha Shannon – Released in 2019, this epic 800-page fantasy puts a feminist spin on several tropes of the genre, from magical kingdoms, an evil and ancient adversary and dragons.

5. ‘It Ends with Us,’ by Colleen Hoover – A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

6. ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ & ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to New York,’ by Paul Gallico – The original 1958 novellette that inspired the bel;oved character of “Mrs. ‘Arris” (now turned into a theatrical film) and one of its three followups, about the adventures of a resourceful charwoman from London.

7. ‘Circe,’ by Madeline Miller – A 2016 novel about abuse and resilience told as a romance where things go wrong, but with plenty of surprises and twists along the way.

8. ‘Malibu Rising,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – Set in the 1980s, this 2021 book from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” follows the Riva siblings, all strongly connected to surfing, and what happens at their annual beach party when long-hidden secrets are revealed.

9. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Robin Kimmerer – A rich and lyrical nonfiction exploration of indigenous wisdom and the scientific look at what plants are able to teach us.

10. ‘My Sister, the Serial Killer,’ by Oyinkan Braithwaite – This 2018 suspense novel set in Lagos, Nigeria follows an introspective nurse who confesses to a comatose patient that her sister has a bad habit of murdering the men she dates.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Good Night Gorilla,’ by Peggy Rathman – The classic 1994 picture book about a parade of zoo animals who launch a plan to sleep in the zookeeper’s house.

2. ‘Lightfall: Shadow of the Bird,’ by Tim Probert – In Irpa, a magical land full of mystical creatures, a giant bird has stolen the sun, and only Bea and Covid can save the world.

3. ‘The Hate U Give,’ by Angie Thomas – A teenage girl’s life changes when she witness a police shooting that leaves a young Black man dead.

4. ‘Heartstopper: Volume 2,’ by Alice Osman – The second volume in the popular series about best friends in love is soon to be a Netflix series.

5. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ by Jenny Han – The engaging YA romance novel on which the popular Netflix series is based.

6. ‘Heartwood Hotel: A True Home,’ by Kallie George – The first in a popular series about Mona the Mouse, the maid at the Heartwood Hotel, the grandest hotel in the Fernwood Forest.

7. ‘Farm Tractor (Wheelie Books),’ from DK Publishing – A tractor-shaped board book with actual wheels, and a different type of tractor featured on every page.

8. ‘Dog Man,’ by Dav Pilkey - In the original book in the series by the creator of “Captain Underpants,” canine cop Dog Man fights evil in dog-like ways.

9. ‘Nevermoor: Wundersmith,’ by Jessica Townsend – Australian author Jessica Townsend’s popular fantasy series kicks off with the introduction of Morrigan Crow, a girl believed to be cursed who also might be a “wundersmith,” and joins Jupiter North in the League of Explorers.

10. ‘Gender Queer: A Memoir (Deluxe Edition),’ by Maia Kobabe - Currently the most banned book in America, this gorgeously honest memoir by Santa Rosa cartoonist Kobabe is a brilliantly drawn illustration of what it’s like to be young, non-binary, gender queer and asexual in a world where almost no one knows what any of that means.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.