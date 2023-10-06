Applications open for 2023 Veterans Parade

Organizers of the annual Petaluma Veteran’s Day Parade have opened registration for the 2023 event, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

The theme this year is “A Salute to Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans,” honoring local veterans in one of the largest Veteran’s parades in Northern California.

The Grand Marshall will be Chris Kolenda, internationally renowned combat leader, retired Army colonel and founder of the Saber Six Foundation.

To apply to participate in the parade visit the website petalumaveteransparade.com or contact Historyconnected@gmail.com for registration information.

Registration is free.