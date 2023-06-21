Rainbows have become a controversial sight to some people. Some companies release special promotional versions of their products that intentionally featured rainbows in celebration of Gay Pride month, while other companies hope to avoid controversy by keeping their products’ packaging as far away from rainbows as possible.

Not that that’s such a hard thing to do, in some cases. Many products typically do not have that many colors. Soda and beer cans, for example, are generally limited to just a few colors. It would be easy for those manufacturers to maintain their limited color palette, take no obvious stand, and simply wait for Pride month to pass.

But what if your product is a rainbow to begin with?

When one sells a pack of crayons or markers, they come with a a standard set of colors – the colors of the rainbow. In eight-packs, the typical lineup is red, green, blue, yellow, orange, purple, black and brown. Since this could now be upsetting to some, certain art supply companies are looking to randomly remove colors, just so no one gets upset.

To avoid hurting someone’s feelings, each package of colored pens or pencils or markers will henceforth no longer contain a full set. You may open one and find the red and purple missing. That way a person will look at a their markers and not be reminded of the rainbow. This way it's just a set of markers, or crayons. It contains some variations, but not so much accidental diversity that someone could consider it intentional diversity.

It's not a celebration, it's not a message – it's just some art supplies. Maybe it will contain two reds, and no orange. Maybe three blues, but no green or purple.

The guarantee is, you’ll be safe. It's not a rainbow.

Not everyone is enjoying this move, of course. One customer, Liam Jackson, a local 9-year-old, had some complaints. He received a pack of markers that was missing blue and green.

"I wanted to draw Luke Skywalker and I couldn't make his light saber, so I gave him a red one,“ said Liam, adding, ”I guess he's a bad guy now."

Other issues have arisen as children try to navigate a world that is now missing a color or two. How does one draw the sun without yellow? Another child, a Jessica Herbert from Iowa, tried to draw the U.S. flag, but was missing the red and the blue. She instead used Black, making a monochrome image of dichotomy.

While there's less expression able to occur on paper, at least there's less aggression happening among grown adults who feel threatened by rainbows.

In other news, the Skittles company – which is known for asking people to taste the rainbow – was asked if they'd be modifying their slogan or the candy they sell. One helpful suggestion from an anonymous source said, "If you don't want to taste the rainbow than you can lick what I make after I eat it."

Rainbows are still notable in many places, however.

Thanos, the wielder of all six infinity stones in the Avengers movies, eventually fires a rainbow death beam at Thor. Yeah, that's a real thing in those movies. Disney has said they've considered removing the rainbow-death-beam from the film and changing it to a clickable flashing icon that takes you to a website where you can get tickets to Disneyland theme parks.

You know, something less offensive than justice, tolerance and acceptance.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier.