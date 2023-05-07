Are box office losers actually tax-season winners?

What a busy season of movies it's been.

The last several weeks at the cinema has almost been like a summertime release schedule. “Ant-man 3,” “Creed 3,” “Scream 6,” “John Wick 4,” “Shazam 2.”

Sounds like I’m doing a math problem.

Not yet, but I will later.

There are obviously lots of sequels and other big projects, and all are getting released close together. “Super Mario Bros.” is making waves and has the space to just keep making money. Then there are movies that quietly bombed and went away, like “Dungeons & Dragons.”

What a fun movie “Dungeons and Dragons” was. If only people knew it had come out and had a chance to see it.

It was released in nearly 4000 theaters, same as all these other releases, so what happened? It really only had about one week to make money. The very next week, the current 2023 titan Mario was released, and gobbled up screenings. And "Dungeons & Dragons“ was coming out after ”John Wick,“ which was doing well.

So, what's going on in Hollywood? Wouldn't they know better than to give their movie such a small chance to succeed? What a busy end of winter/start of spring season it's been. It makes no sense – unless they wanted their movie to fail.

Why on earth would you spend millions of dollars and hope to lose it?

Here's where I get into the Mel Brooks nature of film-making.

In "The Producers," a film and musical by Mel Brooks, a pair of less-than-honest Broadway producers realize that staging a play that flops, and quickly closes, could net them more money than a hit.

Could that be going on today?

Isn't it better to aim for that single billion-dollar movie – and sell a bunch of toys, like Mario is doing? Well, sure, if you have a movie that can do that. But not all of them are are merchandise-able as “Space Balls.”

I doubt the Christopher Nolan biopic on Oppenheimer will be selling too many action figures – so lets hope that one doesn't bomb.

It's hard to know if this is actually what’s happening. Though we do know it has happened very openly and directly recently, when Warner Bros. announced that several films it had all-but-completed would never be seen. Projects based on DC Comics Batgirl or Scooby-doo would have no streaming release, no theatrical release – and probably no billion-dollar potential.

Those movies are dead. It was, of course, done as a tax write-off move.

How much money does a movie make when it bombs?

In a lot of ways, it still breaks even. Jobs and overhead can be covered by some tax deductions. They make a point in many major releases to highlight how many jobs were created by the release of a film.

And all the “assets” in a film are new – costumes, sets, special FX, the photography, stunts. All of that can be defined as new creations, in most cases. Recycling such things – using the same sets or costumes in Part 3 that you did in Part 1 or Part 2 – it doesn't create new jobs.

Maybe now it starts to make sense why superheroes get new costumes every time.

Not only is it new toys to sell, it's a new tax year.

So are movies being strategically placed in certain areas to do poorly? Was “Dungeons & Dragons” a victim of this? Possibly. I can't really say. I suspect it is better for a movie to under-perform and lose money than for it to just barely break even.

In a strange way, it was better for “D&D” to be a miss than to be a bx office hit.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs twice a month in the Argus-Courier. Find out more about Oliver at OliverGraves.com.