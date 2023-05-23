Are Petaluma readers feeling a need for epic stories?

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 15 to May 21, 2023

Abraham Verghese’s “The Covenant of Water” is this week’s No. 1 bestselling book in Petaluma, based on sales at Copperfield’s Books. The novel is a vast epic set in 1900 India, and its high performance on the Top 10 indicates that local readers are in the mood for something expansive and a bit epic. Take the No. 2 title, Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” this time set in the rural American South. And the No. 3 bestseller takes the word “epic” to a new level, as it is set in outer space. “This is How You Lose the Time War,” released in 2019, is about a battle for the future waged by time travelers from the past, and beyond.

“Epic” indeed.

The No. 7 title is the recent winner of the 2024 Pulitzer for literature, Hernan Diaz’ “Trust,” a bold fiction work told in the form of four successive piece of “found literature” – a novel, an unfinished memoir, a finished memoir and a diary, all by different but connected people

And on the list of Bestselling Kids and Young Adult books, Dave Egger’s fantastic new fable for young readers, “The Eyes and the Impossible,” follows a dog in a place that isn’t Golden Gate Park (but probably still is), as he sets out to help and protect the other four-legged residents of the park. The project becomes increasingly grand and exciting, and yes, the impossible does occur.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The Covenant of Water,’ by Abraham Verghese – The author of “Cutting the Stone” returns with a new story set in India, in 1900, this one a vast, expansive tale beginning with “little mother,” a 12-year-old girl who is married off to a widower with a young son.

2. ‘Demon Copperhead,’ by Barbara Kingsolver – The Pulitzer-winning author returns with a novel inspired by Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” only set in the present day rural American south.

3. ‘This is How You Lose the Time War,’ by Amal El-Mohtar – a 2019 science fiction novella about a war between time travelers.

4.‘What My Bones Know,’ by Stephanie Foo – A stunning new memoir about survival and living with PTSD.

5. ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ by Bonnie Garmus – A delightful novel about a brilliant chemist-turned-star of a 1960s television cooking show, and her efforts to outwit the sexist entertainment machine within which she has found herself.

6. ‘American Women Quarters 2022-2025’ – Celebrating the importance of American women, this book goes deep on the quarters that are released each year.

7. ‘Trust,’ by Hernan Diaz – The recently announced winner of 2023’s Pulitzer for Literature is a generations-spanning tale told through four related by separate pieces of writing – a bestselling novel from the 1920s, the unfinished memoir of a wealthy investor on whom the novel might have been based, the completed memoir of a famous magazine writer, and the diary of the investor’s brilliant wife.

8. ‘Petaluma Wetlands Field Guide,’ by John Shribbs and Marian Parker – All the information you need for hiking around Petaluma’s rich and bird-filled wetlands areas.

9. ‘Visit From the Goon Squad,’ by Jennifer Egan – A brilliant, time-spanning look at several individuals in search of meaning, money and music in the modern and emerging American west.

10. ‘The Cat Who Saved Books,’ by Sosuke Natsukawa – When a socially awkward young man must take over his late grandfather’s bookstore, his life changes at the appearance of a book-loving cat who only he can see.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘The Eyes and The Impossible,’ by Dave Eggers – In this remarkable new fable from the author of “A Hologram for the King,” a feral dog who lives in a large city park where bison are on display becomes the “eyes” of three of the animals, reporting on what is happening in the park while concocting a plan to change their world.

2. ‘Outlaws Scarlett and Brown,’ by Jonathan Stroud – In a strange future England, two fugitives try to escape murderous pursuers.

3. ‘King and Kayla and the Case of the Missing Dog Treats,’ by Dori Hilestad Butler – Released in 2017, this is one of the early entries in the popular King & Kayla series.

4. ‘Dog Man: Twenty-Thousand Fleas Under the Sea,’ by Dav Pikley – The latest in the bestselling series sees the heroic Dog Man go up against Piggy’s latest evil plot.

5.‘ A Day With No Words,’ by Tiffany Hammond - Gorgeous picture book about silence and nature.

6.‘ The Princess in Black and the Prince in Pink,’ by Shannon and Dean Hale – The Princess in Black is back, and this time she’s helping a Prince who wears pink.

7. ‘Dragon Masters: Rise of the Earth Dragon,’ by Tracey West – More dragons, more adventure, more fun fantasy with a bit of flying and fire.

8. ‘Bluey: Five Minute Stories,’ from Penguin Young Readers – Inspired by the popular Disney+ series “Bluey,” here’s a collection of stories designed to be read in five minutes.

9. ‘Sulwe,’ by Lupita Nyong’o – With illustrations by Vashti Harrison, actor Lupita Nyong’o delivers a lovely picture book about a a girl named Sulwe, whose name means “The Color of Midnight.”

10. ‘Witchlings,’ by Claribel Ortega – When 12-year-old Seven Salazar’s wors dreams come true and she is assigned the role of Spare Witch, with no coven of her own, she teams with other spares to track down the fearsome Nightbeast.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.