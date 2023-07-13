Lets talk “Minority Report,” the Philip K. Dick sci-fi story that reminds us just how much everyone and anyone can peep through our windows. In today's world, with cameras sprouting like mushrooms and DNA technology getting more sophisticated, crooks and robbers are easily caught and serial killers must be feeling like endangered species.

Let's face it, we're being watched.

Surveillance cameras have become the new wallpaper of our cities. Protesters wear make up to make it difficult for facial recognition technology to work, similar to a "Scramble Suit" from another Philip K. Dick, “A Scanner Darkly.” Cameras aren't the only issue. Our DNA is leaving its mark everywhere. Forget about that slick hair sample you left at the scene. They'll find you even if you shed a single skin flake. It's like living in a never-ending episode of “CSI.”

It'a not the government alone.

Remember those little contraptions we call smartphones? Sure, you can use them to look up movies based on Philip K. Dick stories, but they do the dirty work too. They've become our personal surveillance tools. Something seems up? We can capture suspected crimes in action, ensuring that every misdeed has its own 15 minutes of viral fame.

Who needs Batman when we have the Justice League of cell phones on the case?

In “Minority Report,” it wasn't cameras and DNA – it was psychics.

Psychics who could predict the future.

They foresaw murder and someone could be arrested before it happens. The murder could be stopped. In a way, cameras are a similar deterrent to stopping crime, with people everywhere armed with phones to collect evidence. The hyper-awareness we have may predict the future, but it heavily underlines the present.

The Tom Cruise movie explores all these elements. For a time “Minority Report” almost became a sequel to “Total Recall.” The psychic of Mars used to create a police system that keeps people safe.

Sadly, the sequel never happened, leaving us to wonder if we'll ever get to see Arnold Schwarzenegger's face contorting in confusion as he tries to differentiate between reality, a bad dream, a possible future and the actual future.

In these worlds, no one could plan a murder. That much thought would trigger the psychics. The crimes of passion were the ones the “pre-cogs” were picking up.

It seems so similar now. People still get murdered, there's just far less ability to plan one. Cell phones are even providing communication records. Though we have burner phones, perhaps we need to go back to carrier pigeons.

Wait. Could a bird be used as a witness in court?

But where were we? Oh, right.

Murder.

I wonder if certain crimes are on their way to being phased out. Or are we only getting more inventive in how we get away with things? Either way, "Minority Report" is starting to feel outdated, as we surpass the technologies in it. Maybe one day we'll find ourselves living in a world where the line between science fiction and reality becomes as blurry as Tom Cruise's film career.

So anyway, thanks Philip K. Dick, as our world turns more and more into one of your stories. We all know we're being watched and our DNA essence is ever present. It feels like our society could almost be a self-aware Truman Show.

Is that sad? I suppose it depends.

Living in a fishbowl might be entertaining for some, but for the rest of us, knowing where the glass is ruins the illusion.

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. “Oliver’s World” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier.