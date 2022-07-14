Argus-Courier Movie Reviews

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“God is dead,” German philosopher Niezsche declared in the 19th century. “And we have killed him.”

The villain of Marvel’s new entry “Thor: Love and Thunder” takes the concept of god-killing to a wholly literal level, as the spurned believer Gorr (Christian Bale) uses the dark powers of an evil sword to become the God-Butcher. His quest is to destroy all gods for the benefit of the non-divine, who suffer under the whims and inattention of their deities.

Meanwhile, the god-like space viking Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is battling depression, despair and some warlike Muppet-esque owl-creatures in a series of comedic montages.

A particular talent of director Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “JoJo Rabbit”) is to graft the wacky and/or absurd onto strong character stories and deep thematics. His Thor films are full of color and humor, but that’s not to say they are empty or without drama. “Love and Thunder” is a follow-up to 2017’s “Ragnarok,” perhaps my favorite Marvel movie, and while I don’t think this new entry is as good as the last, I still greatly enjoyed it.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is a delight and I would gladly watch Hemsworth as Thor in eight more movies. Natalie Portman is wonderful as Dr. Jane Foster and in Jane’s new role as the Mighty Thor, and her arc through the movie is perhaps the strongest. Bale’s Gorr is likewise a standout. He is creepy and affecting, a malicious wraith whose realm is made of shadows, stripping away nearly all bright color, one of the things most associated with not only Marvel superheroes in general, but Thor in particular.

Colorless and corrupted, Gorr nevertheless does have a point. Perhaps there are some gods in Thor’s vast cosmos that have their worshipers best interest in mind, but others vehemently don’t, as we see illustrated quite clearly in an engaging and effective opening sequence. And god or not, no single being, even a space viking, can help everyone. How do any of us do our best to aid others without breaking ourselves? Where do our responsibilities lie?

“Love and Thunder” asks these questions, but only sort of pokes at the answers. This to me is where the movie falters. When your villain has a point, your hero should rise to the occasion and find an answer outside of pitiless violence or mindless anger. This is what makes both “Thor Ragnarok” and “Black Panther” particularly effective, in my opinion.

I might be being a little pretentious and nitpicky right now. (I did start this review with an on-the-nose Niezsche quote, after all.) There’s so much to like in “Love and Thunder” that it seems silly to quibble over a lack of thematic follow-through.

But that was what I left the theater thinking about.

Well, that and Christian Bale — who has been my favorite actor for well over half of my life and who I always enjoy watching.

[Thumbs up, smiling face]

‘Shark Bait’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

A couple of times a year, I get the urge to hunt through the new releases for this year’s batch of shark-attack movies. There’s always a handful, and when ‘Shark Bait’ showed up in the New Releases section of Amazon Prime, I knew I had to find out whether it was a good time, a bizarre ride, or a clumsy chum bucket.

The plot follows a group of five Kansas college kids, spring-breaking in Mexico, who are all pretty flimsily written with very predictable relationship patterns. After a long night of partying, the friends steal two jet skis for an early morning joy ride (yes, really) and become stranded far from shore after crashing the vehicles in a game of chicken.

Karma comes knocking and a Great White begins to hunt the conspicuously adrift, sitting-duck students.

For the most part, the shark sequences are decently done, right up until they swap to a top-down ocean view where the sharks’ CGI vibe-of-the-carnivore is painfully noticeable. The actors are a mix of passable and hammy. Holly Earl, a British actress, does a serviceable job as Nat, “Shark Bait’s” version of a “final girl,” but her attempt at a mid-western accent is only hanging on by the barest thread and occasionally entirely nonexistent.

My advice? Pass on this one. Its pretty bad. Sadly, not bad enough to be fun and not good enough to be interesting — just disappointingly half-hearted. It dog-paddles along at the edge of boring more than it ever manages to entertain, and while there are little bursts of survival intrigue, overall it’s a pretty bland, underwhelming and flawed foray into shark infested waters.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Down; sleeping face]