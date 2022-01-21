Argus-Courier seeking awesome love stories

In February of 2022 — it being the month of Valentine’s Day — the Argus-Courier’s weekly Petaluma Profile will devote itself to telling the stories of cool Petaluma couples with awesome love stories.

We are looking to tell a wide array of stories, and our writers are standing by to start work on this romantic endeavor, so let us know your ideas as soon as possible. We’ll choose four, contact them to get the story, and will run one each week throughout February.

Know of a local couple you’d just love to suggest? Drop an email with your suggestion to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com. We’ll be taking suggestions through Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

Please include contact information for your nominated couple (and don’t be shy) feel free to tell us about your own couplehood), and tell us exactly why their love story is amazing.

Thank you for helping us out. And Happy early Valentine’s Day.