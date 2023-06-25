Argus-Courier wonders: ‘Who left these ‘Bob’s Burgers’ chairs in our storage area?’

During the height of the pandemic, the Argus-Courier closed its offices on North McDowell Blvd., and though its writers and editors now meet once a week in a conference room at Keller Street Cowork – where the newspaper now has a small office and some storage space – most of the staff still work out of their homes.

At the last editorial meeting two notable things happened.

Thing one: the staff enjoyed a summertime treat day, with icy slushes ordered from Once Upon a Slush on American Alley. They were delicious. Good job Juliet and Dave Pokorny!

Thing two: Publisher Emily Charrier mentioned that efforts to locate the owners of some chairs left in the company’ storage space over one year ago have continued to be fruitless.

The chairs, hand-decorated with characters from the popular “Bob’s Burgers” television show, just appeared one day, and since then, following several attempts to see if another Keller Street member had somehow placed them in the wrong area, the owners of the unique furniture items remain unknown.

The chairs are fairly spectacular, though one might need to be a “Bob’s Burger” fan to want to park their behind on a chair featuring a cartoon character uttering the words, “Uh ... butts.”

Over the last year, numerous emails have been sent across the staff and membership of Keller Street Cowork, but no one has come forward to claim the chairs, or explain why they chose the Argus-Courier to take legal possession of them.

So we are turning to the community? Anybody know anything?

Information about these chairs, who owns them, and how they got into the Argus-Courier’s storage space, can be sent to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.