Argus-Courier writers to host talk-back with ‘Lonely Gibbon’ playwright

While Los Angeles-based playwright Deborah Yarchun is in Sonoma County for the world premiere run of her dark comedy “Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon,” she has been making herself available for post-show talk-back sessions following each Saturday night performance at Spreckels Prrforming Arts Center in Rohnert Park.

Moderating the remaining talk-backs (the play runs through Sunday, Aug. 28) — which will also include some of the play’s versatile cast — are local Argus-Courier writers with a proven appreciation for science-fiction.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, David Templeton, the Argus’ Community Editor and an award-winning playwright (“Galatea”) will moderate the discussion, and on Saturday, Aug. 27, it will be Irène Hodes, a sometime contributor to the paper, and also the director of the Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival and a hardcore “Star Trek” fan. Performances are at 7:30 p.m.

“Atlas, the Lonely Gibbon” deals with journalists facing the potential loss of their jobs to computerized AI writers, focusing on one particular writer, demoted to editing the text of an algorithmic reporter, whose husband keeps filling their apartment with gadgets that seem to be on the verge of turning hostile. Oh, and she’s editing a story about a gibbon written by a robot, thus the name of the play.

Fun fact: there really was a lonely gibbon named Atlas,

Ticket information is available at SpreckelsOnline.com or 707-588-3400.