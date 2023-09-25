For the last six years, when Halloween approaches, we’ve asked you to try and scare us.

And you have.

A few of your nightmare-inducing stories truly made us lose sleep, while some of them made us laugh and others made us think. Now we’d like to ask you to do it again.

As prompts for your fiendish creativity, we’re asking you to choose from the accompanying three images of weird and creepy nightmares: a skeletal dog in a graveyard, a dark passageway rimmed with otherworldly hands, an imposing pig-face )unless it’s not a pig) lurking in the dark — and then let your imaginations soar. From all submitted stories, our guest judge — screenwriter Adam Weiss (“The Hamiltons,” “The Thompsons”) — will select the three or four that scare or amuse or entertain him the most. As usual, there will be an Editor’s Pick, and potential for Runners Up and special awards for kids (who are very much invited to participate). The winning stories will be published in our annual Halloween edition on October 27.

And for the first time, this year we will celebrate the winners with a special communcity event, a live celebration of the winning stories, with each winner read aloud by some of the best and scariest actors in Sonoma County. The Scary Story Celebration will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m,. at the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, at the Petaluma Outlet Mall.

Stories must be 500 words or less. Email your fictional creation by Friday, October 20, to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com. Please mention the photo that inspired you, just in case we can’t figure it out.

And have fun.

We’re looking forward to being frightened by you.