Army clears unjust conviction of Petaluma’s Henry Chenault

More than a century after Pvt. Henry Chenault was imprisoned on charges of mutiny, assault and murder in the infamous 1917 “Houston Riot,” the former Petaluman’s conviction has been overturned.

The U.S. Army now acknowledges that Chenault’s trial ‒ along with those of 109 other soldiers, 19 of whom were executed ‒ was unjust and tainted by racial discrimination.

In its recent action on Monday, the Army announced it would correct the military records of the convicted soldiers to characterize their service as “honorable.” The government will also see to it that their families receive survivor benefits, and that they are given proper gravestones acknowledging their Army service.

A legendary presence in Petaluma from the 1930s until his death in 1969, Chenault operated a shoeshine stand on Western Avenue across from Andresen’s Tavern.

Previously, in 1917, he was a member of the Army’s 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, an all-Black unit known as the Buffalo Soldiers. Upon America’s entry into World War I, the 24th was dispatched to Camp Logan outside Houston to stand guard over construction of a new aviation training facility.

The sight of Black men in uniform carrying guns threatened the social hierarchy of Houston’s white residents. Soldiers in the 24th were subjected to an onslaught of racial slurs and discrimination, along with police pistol whippings and arrests for violating such Jim Crow laws as sitting in “white only” sections on streetcars and drinking from “white only” fountains.

Tensions came to a boil the night of Aug. 23, 1917, after two white police officers assaulted a Black private for interfering in the arrest of a Black woman dragged from her home in front of her children. When a Black MP patrolling the city asked the officers about the soldier’s whereabouts, he was hit with a pistol, shot at three times and brutally beaten before being thrown in jail.

News filtered back to the 24th that the two soldiers had been killed by police, and that an armed white mob was headed for the camp. Shots then rang out, sending the frightened soldiers scrambling for their rifles and shooting into surrounding buildings at suspected snipers. After forming a skirmish line to secure the camp, 150 soldiers began marching toward the Houston police station to hold the police accountable for the alleged deaths of the two soldiers.

During the two-hour uprising that ensued, 20 people died, including 11 white residents, five policemen and four Black soldiers killed by friendly fire.

In its aftermath, the Army staged its largest trial in military history, court-martialing 118 soldiers.

All pleaded not guilty, including Chenault, who claimed to have remained behind in camp that evening as he was feeling ill. Military investigators persuaded seven frightened soldiers to testify against their battalion mates in exchange for immunity. Despite inconclusive evidence, 110 soldiers were found guilty. The first 19 of them were hanged, their executions expedited under the Articles of War.

Chenault and nine other soldiers were condemned to hang in the second group. It was only after an outcry by the NAACP and high-ranking military officials that President Woodrow Wilson, an avowed racist, reluctantly commuted their sentences to life in prison. Chenault’s sentence was later reduced to 20 years. He ended up serving 13 years of hard labor at Leavenworth Federal Prison.

After his release, Chenault made his way to Petaluma, where he opened a shoeshine stand in the early 1930s. Thanks to his friendly, engaging charm, his sidewalk stand quickly became a popular local crossroads.

Sports enthusiasts stopped by to listen to the radio — always tuned to a ball game — for the latest score and Chenault’s play-by-play commentary. Downtown merchants dubbed it the city’s “second chamber of commerce.” Local politicians, many of whom relied upon Chenault as a trusted advisor, stopped by to take the pulse of the community. For newcomers it was an unofficial welcome center, stocked with brochures and Chenault’s recommendations of places to go and things to see.

With his uncanny ability to recall names, dates and scraps of street conversation, Chenault was said to be on a first-name basis with nine out of ten people who passed by. A personalized greeting from Henry Chenault was reassurance that Petaluma remained a place where people knew your name. Longtime Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes attributed Chenault’s popularity to his personal creed, that if one looked for the good in others, the bad points would vanish.

While that may have been self-fulfilling — Chenault never spoke of his conviction nor incarceration, telling people he worked on the railroads after being discharged from the Army — it didn’t erase Petaluma’s bad points when it came to race, no matter how much good Chenault brought out in the town. For most of his time in Petaluma, he was the city’s only Black businessman, and, due to discriminatory deed covenants, its sole Black homeowner.

That didn’t stop Chenault from pressing forward for justice. He and his wife Bessie became actively engaged in politics, serving as officers of the Petaluma Democratic Club, and founding members of the Sonoma County NAACP.

Chenault was still shining shoes on Western Avenue and fighting the good fight when he died unexpectedly in 1969 at the age of 74. He was buried at Cypress Hill Cemetery.

In a statement posted on the U.S. Army’s website, Army secretary Christine E. Wormuth confirmed that Army Board for Correction of Military Records had “found that these soldiers were wrongly treated because of their race and were not given fair trials.”