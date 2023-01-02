Just to be perfectly clear, I am not someone who requires a full week or month be set aside to celebrate my birthday, although I do not begrudge anyone who does. Personally, I have never been a big celebrator of birthdays – but I am, of course, a big celebrator of food. And birthdays, it turns out, are a great excuse to go out and dine.

In that spirit, we used my most recent birthday as an excuse to make all sorts of dining plans spanning the week before, and the week after, the actual day. And now I have the pleasure of sharing with you where we went and what we ate.

Mediterranean

We began the feasting with a visit to Urban Deli (www.eaturbandeli.com) for what has become something of a Friday night tradition for us. After a particularly long work week, it’s nice to grab dinner from Urban Deli and then walk it over to Adobe Creek Brewing’s tasting room for a nice casual Friday night wind-down. However, this particular visit was mid-week, as my birthday fell on a Friday and we had special plans already made for that night.

For those who may have had a problem finding Urban Deli in the past, their Google map location has been updated and now accurately places them at 151 Petaluma Blvd. South #109, between Sole Desire and Cravin’s Candy. Their food is always fresh and delicious, so we visit them regularly for everything from breakfast burritos to freshly roasted turkey sandwiches to Mediterranean bowls and plates, and all the salads and sides to go along with those. I usually opt for something lamb, often by way of a shawarma bowl, but never overlook their daily special. And even though we enjoy our Urban Deli dinner with beer, which normally does not go with sweets, we never pass up on ordering one of every dessert from Urban Deli. They are all so unique and each bite is better than the last.

For their part, Adobe Creek Brewing (www.adobecreekbrewing.com) is doing a great job producing a consistently diverse and highly drinkable line of beers, and without food of their own, always welcome guests who want to bring their own. We first tasted Adobe Creek (which is not affiliated with Adobe Road Winery) at TAPS several years ago and were impressed with how well they made vastly different styles of beers. Their IPAs certainly make the West Coast crowds happy, but for those of us that prefer more restrained hoppy flavors, their continental beers (European styles, like lagers and pilsners) are a big hit. We particularly like their Vienna Lager, which is the basis of many Mexican lagers. This style has been on the brink of being put out to pasture with the rest of the “historical” beers at beer competitions, but it may be seeing a recent resurgence with craft brewers. Adobe Creek even does some really nice sours, and their dark ales, like porters and stouts, are always spot-on.

Peruvian

Next up for us was a birthday lunch visit to Quinua Cocina Peruana (www.quinuacocinaperuana.com), or just “Quinua” for those of us who visit regularly. Quinua is one of Petaluma’s hidden gems, located just outside the downtown food scene, at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and G Street.

Peru is the epicurean epicenter of South America, with culinary roots connecting it to Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the rest of the Americas. Case in point: my favorite pasta dish in town is Quinua’s Tallarin Saltado (a spicy noodle dish) and my favorite fried rice anywhere is their Arroz Chaufa. I prefer mine with seafood, but all of Quinua’s variations are great. Keep in mind that Quinua, and owner/chef and local Petaluma Sunrise Rotarian Juan Gutierrez, has been the runner-up for best seafood for the past several years in the Argus-Courier’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, and for good reason. We regularly order the salmon ceviche (they have over half a dozen ceviche options) and the Pescado Sudado or Escabeche.

Mexican

Although I do not eat Mexican food all that often (not for any lack of affection for it), we usually visit one of our local spots around our birthdays as a matter of habit, and so that is where we found ourselves on the Friday of my actual birthday. What with Tortilla Real’s (www.tortillareal.com) flavors being so pronounced and their food being freshly prepared to order, this has become our go-to spot since they opened a couple of years ago.

Our list of favorites is far too long to cover, but rest assured that anything you order will be great. We love Cotija cheese, which is the basis for several of their dishes, so will always order something like their Huichola de Tinga, which is a Oaxacan cheese crust taco, or the Queso Fundido, a melted cheese and chorizo dipping dish, to go along with all the other great dishes we order. Most recently, we have really warmed up to the Camarones ala Diabla (spicy sauteed shrimp with diablo salsa) both figuratively and literally. And because they prepare their ingredients while you wait, and so do not have them pre-mixed, they are easily able to satisfy those looking for vegetarian and vegan options, which is rare for a Mexican place.