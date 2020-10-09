Art, bakery and woodwork sales benefit local groups

M.A.S.K. (MY ART SUPPLY KIT)

Petaluma School Distric Art Docent supplies

WHAT’S HAPPENING? The Petaluma City School District art docent program, assisting all Petaluma City School District elementary schools, is giving a bag of high quality art supplies to every student.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Addressing the inequities that exist among local students as far as at-home resources (both materials and living situations) Petaluma art docents would like every elementary school student in the School District to have equal access to art supplies. While during regular school, the teachers are able to stretch their budget by sharing supplies between seven elementary schools, the COVID 19 pandemic and resulting distance learning model has made that impossible.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Please write checks or send Staples or Target Gift cards to MASK-PCSD Art Docent Program Attn: Alyse Breece, PCSD Art Docent Coordinator, McDowell Elementary School, 421 South McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 94954. Questions can be addressed to Alyse Breece 707-778-4958. Any amount will help!

PARKING LOT WOOD ART & BAKE SALE

Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department

Saturday, October 10, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Of the Woods Creations and McFarlane Custom Creations is throwing a first-ever “customized wood sale” this weekend – featuring an array of wooden art pieces and furniture – along with a large bake sale raising money for the Wilmar Volunteer Fire Department. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Wilmar Volunteer Fire Departments serves an area west of Petaluma, covering over 14 square miles and 1,100 parcels of suburban, rural, and agricultural land. The department is comprised of over 40 dedicated and professional volunteer firefighters and support staff serving the community from its fire station located 3825 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma, California.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The sale takes place in the parking lot at 210 F St. in Petaluma.

ART SHOW & SALE

Committee on the Shelterless (COTS)

Saturday, October 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Petaluma artist Deborah Garber will be displaying her pastels, paintings and prints in an exhibition and sale benefitting COTS. The artwork ranges in size from tiny to wall-sized, and will be available for sale on a “pay what you wish” basis, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to COTS. The event takes place at Out West Garage Roadhouse at 321 2nd St. Masks required.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Since 1998, COTS has been providing services to the most vulnerable in our community. Last year, COTS served 1653 people across all its food and housing programs, and secured permanent housing for 457 people. The public’s support provides for COTS programs and services that ensure safety, food security, support and shelter for hundreds of individuals and families in need across our community. Visit COTS.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? For information on the work of Deborah Garber visit DeborahGarber.com. For information on how to support COTS visit COTS.org

