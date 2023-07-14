Among the many ancillary enthusiasms of artists is the collection of books about – or filled to the brim with – art.

So it’s no surprise that the folks who make up the membership and fan-base of the Petaluma Arts Center (230 Lakeville St., at the SMART station) are great collectors of art books.

And as you know if you’ve ever collected books of any kind, sooner or later you have more books than you know what to do with.

Therefore, for its first time, the Petaluma Arts Center is presenting a massive art book sale as a fundraiser for the center and an opportunity for the community to make room on their bookshelves while meeting and mingling over the love of books and art.

On Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15, from noon to 4 p.m., hundreds of books will be on sale ranging in price from $5 - $100. Expect to find books about antiques, architecture, art, cooking, crafts, dance, fashion, graphic novels, music and photography.

For additional information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.