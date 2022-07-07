Art & Garden Festival returns this weekend

The best of Petaluma will be on exuberant display as the beloved Art & Garden Festival returns to downtown Petaluma on Sunday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Produced by the Petaluma Downtown Association, the sprawling, multi-block celebration has been on pandemic-related hiatus — entirely skipping over 2020 and 2021 — but now returns in the full-bloom of its open-air glory with over 120 maker-crafter booths displaying gorgeous home and garden décor, artisan jewelry, paintings and sculptures, and clever answers to an array of indoor/outdoor improvement questions.

As in the past, there is no admission charge for the event, designed to evoke a community block party vibe throughout the downtown area. In addition to numerous food booths, there will be live music selected to put attendees in a mood to dance. The day’s musical acts will include The Incubators, Spike Sykes and his Awesome Hotcakes, The HOTS and The Soul Section.

There will be ticket booths at various locations, where participants can pick up a map, purchase sampling tickets and get a souvenir Art & Garden wine or beer glass. The intention is that festival-goers will devise their own plan to explore, play, taste, sip and discover all afternoon long.

The first Art & Garden Festival took place in 2002 through the efforts of a few downtown merchants, collaborating with the Petaluma Downtown Association. It soon became a way to raise funds for the downtown, as well as providing an opportunity to showcase the work of local artists, winemakers, beer brewers and others.

Past festivals have drawn between 14,000 and 15,000 people, and given the long delay, one can imagine this year’s event will see similar numbers. With the weather expected to be in the mid-to-high 80s, producers encourage participants to stay hydrated, dress comfortably and wear sunblock.